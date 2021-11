Want to get a better sense of what’s coming on Legends of Tomorrow season 7 episode 6? It starts with time travel!. Yes, we’re well aware that a LOT of episodes of the CW show have involved that over the years, but not so much this season. What’s made season 7 stand out is mostly the stranded status of the team, but the show’s going to keep finding a way to evolve. We’re at a spot now where the Legends have Gwyn officially on board, and they also still have to figure out what’s going on with the larger Waverider mysteries at the core of this season. We’ve had a pretty fascinating premise here from the start, so we’re of course curious to see how this is going to play out over time.

