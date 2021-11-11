Interview: Developing and Balancing Square Enix’s Dungeon Encounters

The latest Star Ocean game is coming soon! Square Enix recently announced that Star Ocean: The Divine Force will be released on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Steam in 2022. The game will be the sixth mainline installment in the Star Ocean series. Square Enix stated that Star Ocean: The Divine Force will be a good starting point for newcomers as it tells an entirely original story with brand new characters. Although Square Enix did not give the exact release date, they did reveal the trailer of the game, along with the introduction to some elements and features in the game. The game will feature two protagonists, freedom of movement, and character illustrations by the well-known artist Akiman, who is famous for his illustrations in the Street Fighter series. Square Enix said that these elements will “take exploration and combat to another level.”

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO