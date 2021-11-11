CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Project Runway’s Prajjé Oscar Jean-Baptiste on Growing Up in Haiti and His Namesake Fashion Line

By Erica Moody
Phillymag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Philly-based fashion designer has dressed Wyclef Jean, supermodels and Haiti’s first lady. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. What I make: “Women’s wear with couture details in a ready-to-wear way.”. My childhood: “Growing up in...

www.phillymag.com

