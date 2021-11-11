CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter to the editor: Corporate minimum tax bad idea

By Tribune-Review
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 5 days ago

The corporate minimum tax sounds good, but in actuality it’s not. Most public policy is funded through taxes and/or tax rebates to encourage behaviors. The corporate tax should have a...

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: Party overcomes message in election

In the recent Gateway School Board election, I received more votes in person then all other candidates but could not overcome the mail-in ballots (behind by almost 1,100 votes before the in-person votes were counted) and lost by 47 votes. Only 32% of registered individuals voted. To overcome mail-in ballots, more traditional and moderate individuals must make the effort to vote.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: Capitalism or socialism

A quote from Winston Churchill: “The inherent vice of capitalism is the unequal sharing of blessings. The inherent virtue of socialism is the equal sharing of miseries.”. When and where has socialism ever been successful? The dependency of U.S. citizens on their government is not what we want or need. We should not be punishing people who take risks and succeed.
Letter to the editor: Thanks to community for supporting Summit Fire tax increase

Summit Fire & EMS would like to offer our sincere thanks and appreciation for the terrific support of the voters within our district with their approval of ballot Issue 6A. While tax increases never are popular, the vote for this measure will allow us to continue meeting the priorities that you, the public, have indicated are your biggest concerns in our district. With the passage of this measure, Summit Fire & EMS has the stable financial footing to continue providing prompt, professional EMS services into the future.
Op-Ed: Global corporate minimum tax is a step backward

As the Biden administration struggles to pass its destructive tax policies through Congress, 136 countries took a step backward when they agreed to a 15% global corporate minimum tax. In essence, this agreement will deter companies from bringing businesses to low-tax nations by ensuring that there are no more low-tax nations. This is especially foolish during a global supply chain crisis that could stretch on for months.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: Quaker Valley school tax millage and future operating costs

As I write my October 2021 check payable to Quaker Valley School District, I look at the millage rate of 0.0194711 ($19.47 on every thousand dollars of assessed property value) and wonder about inevitable increases. The millage will rise by yearly increments for an updated high school facility. Borrowing for construction will be spread out to keep any single year from exceeding legal limits requiring a voter referendum. What will higher interest rates for borrowing in 2023, 2024, 2025 mean for debt service costs?
Letter to the editor: Voters said ‘No thanks’ to more taxes

On Tuesday, 11 percent of Liberty County’s eligible voters turned out to the polls and voted “NO” to every tax increase requested by our current government. Liberty County even voted down a statewide proposition that would allow county governments to finance certain infrastructure through bonds. Just seeing the words “finance” and “government” in the proposition’s wording caused voters to say, “No thanks.” That speaks volumes.
It Would Be a Mistake to Resurrect Corporate Alternative Minimum Tax

The latest version of the Biden administration’s Build Back Better reconciliation package reintroduces a policy that has been tried before—and abandoned: a corporate alternative minimum tax (AMT). It would be a mistake to revive this complex and poorly designed policy. Instead, lawmakers should consider directly reducing corporate tax expenditures. The...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

South Buffalo supervisors to hold line on taxes in 2022 budget

South Buffalo Township officials plan to hold the line on taxes with next year’s budget. Supervisors approved a 2022 preliminary spending plan and its public posting Monday night. Its formal adoption is scheduled for Dec. 20. The real estate tax rate is expected to remain at 5.7 mills. There has...
Redlands Daily Facts

Measure G in Moreno Valley is a bad idea: Letters

I have been a resident of Moreno Valley since 1966. I voted to become a city. We had good honest people who wanted to make this city great. They did not always make the best decisions, but their hearts were in the right place. Now we seem to have a City Council that only, for the most part, have only their own interests at heart. A prime example is Measure G. All of the positive propaganda on this measure assures you that the 1% tax increase in sales tax will keep our kids safe, maintain rapid response time and just be really good for everyone in the city. After all it is only a penny for every dollar you spend. How many of us only spend a dollar for anything. In addition, what they fail to mention, is that this measure also increases the “use” tax. That is the additional tax you pay for cable TV, water, everything you “use” to keep your home functioning. I think it is deceitful not to mention that. Please vote no on Measure G and let our depleted City Council know that you read the measure and do not like it.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: Why didn't Bob Brooks pay for parade permit?

Regarding the article ”PennDOT policy change adds cost to Lower Burrell VFW’s Veterans Day parade” (Oct. 26, TribLIVE), about PennDOT charging to close a street for the annual parade: What disgusts me is the fact that Rep. Bob Brooks is listed as a parade participant. I asked myself, why doesn’t he pony up the $450 for the parade permit?
The Associated Press

Audit: Governor improperly used COVID funds for salaries

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A state audit report on government spending released Monday accused Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds of using nearly $450,000 in federal coronavirus relief funds to pay salaries for 21 staff members for three months last year and concealing the spending by passing it through the state Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.
