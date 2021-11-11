Letter to the editor: Corporate minimum tax bad idea

I have been a resident of Moreno Valley since 1966. I voted to become a city. We had good honest people who wanted to make this city great. They did not always make the best decisions, but their hearts were in the right place. Now we seem to have a City Council that only, for the most part, have only their own interests at heart. A prime example is Measure G. All of the positive propaganda on this measure assures you that the 1% tax increase in sales tax will keep our kids safe, maintain rapid response time and just be really good for everyone in the city. After all it is only a penny for every dollar you spend. How many of us only spend a dollar for anything. In addition, what they fail to mention, is that this measure also increases the “use” tax. That is the additional tax you pay for cable TV, water, everything you “use” to keep your home functioning. I think it is deceitful not to mention that. Please vote no on Measure G and let our depleted City Council know that you read the measure and do not like it.

MORENO VALLEY, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO