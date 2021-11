Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the most veterans in Florida

There are roughly 19 million veterans living in the U.S., according to data from the Department of Veterans Affairs . California, Texas, and Florida are home to the most veterans , and Wyoming, Vermont, and Washington D.C. home to the least.

American veterans live in virtually all of the country’s 3,142 counties. Even Hawaii’s tiny Kalawao County , which had no veterans living in it as of 2016, reported two veterans there according to 2019 Census Bureau estimates .

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the most veterans in Florida using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of residents that are veterans based on the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate. Keep reading to see where the most veterans live in your home state.

#50. Calhoun County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.3% (833 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 67

--- Korean War: 88

--- Vietnam era: 463

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 163

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 52

#49. Lee County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.4% (44,551 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 3,010

--- Korean War: 6,510

--- Vietnam era: 23,874

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 6,215

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 4,942

#48. Polk County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.6% (40,253 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 1,746

--- Korean War: 4,472

--- Vietnam era: 19,160

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 8,463

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 6,412

#47. Franklin County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.9% (784 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 57

--- Korean War: 126

--- Vietnam era: 426

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 100

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 75

#46. Hillsborough County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.0% (87,672 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 2,589

--- Korean War: 5,766

--- Vietnam era: 28,381

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 26,813

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 24,123

#45. St. Lucie County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.1% (20,130 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 1,305

--- Korean War: 2,613

--- Vietnam era: 9,039

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 3,674

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 3,499

#44. Bradford County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.1% (1,779 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 17

--- Korean War: 205

--- Vietnam era: 698

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 392

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 467

#43. Okeechobee County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.3% (2,683 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 189

--- Korean War: 432

--- Vietnam era: 1,243

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 490

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 329

#42. Holmes County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.4% (1,309 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 30

--- Korean War: 155

--- Vietnam era: 644

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 281

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 199

#41. Washington County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.4% (1,685 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 30

--- Korean War: 141

--- Vietnam era: 733

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 456

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 325

#40. Manatee County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.5% (26,524 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 1,638

--- Korean War: 4,703

--- Vietnam era: 12,388

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 4,447

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 3,348

#39. Pinellas County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.6% (68,959 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 4,419

--- Korean War: 8,958

--- Vietnam era: 31,385

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 13,565

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 10,632

#38. Lafayette County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.6% (577 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 35

--- Korean War: 65

--- Vietnam era: 156

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 181

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 140

#37. Wakulla County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.8% (2,248 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 25

--- Korean War: 132

--- Vietnam era: 973

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 572

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 546

#36. Martin County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.9% (11,809 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 1,392

--- Korean War: 1,920

--- Vietnam era: 5,257

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,707

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,533

#35. Gilchrist County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.0% (1,283 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 24

--- Korean War: 172

--- Vietnam era: 650

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 241

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 196

#34. Monroe County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.0% (5,707 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 152

--- Korean War: 475

--- Vietnam era: 2,429

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,293

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,358

#33. Jefferson County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.0% (1,071 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 20

--- Korean War: 54

--- Vietnam era: 545

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 263

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 189

#32. Jackson County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.2% (3,598 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 122

--- Korean War: 420

--- Vietnam era: 1,728

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 837

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 491

#31. Pasco County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.3% (39,001 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 1,608

--- Korean War: 4,946

--- Vietnam era: 17,034

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 8,767

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 6,646

#30. Baker County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.4% (2,007 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 21

--- Korean War: 62

--- Vietnam era: 754

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 581

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 589

#29. Sarasota County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.4% (33,834 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 3,151

--- Korean War: 6,564

--- Vietnam era: 16,165

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 4,395

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 3,559

#28. Highlands County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.4% (8,085 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 657

--- Korean War: 1,679

--- Vietnam era: 3,950

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,036

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 763

#27. Glades County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.6% (1,093 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 63

--- Korean War: 68

--- Vietnam era: 784

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 63

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 115

#26. Volusia County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.6% (42,190 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 2,418

--- Korean War: 5,141

--- Vietnam era: 20,399

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 8,245

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 5,987

#25. Indian River County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.6% (12,347 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 1,516

--- Korean War: 2,387

--- Vietnam era: 5,914

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,540

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 990

#24. Putnam County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.9% (5,691 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 115

--- Korean War: 559

--- Vietnam era: 3,093

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,174

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 750

#23. St. Johns County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.9% (18,919 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 585

--- Korean War: 1,927

--- Vietnam era: 7,086

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 5,676

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 3,645

#22. Suwannee County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 10.0% (3,448 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 72

--- Korean War: 367

--- Vietnam era: 1,577

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 826

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 606

#21. Lake County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 10.1% (28,105 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 1,215

--- Korean War: 3,829

--- Vietnam era: 13,161

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 5,841

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 4,059

#20. Flagler County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 10.1% (9,192 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 492

--- Korean War: 1,178

--- Vietnam era: 4,591

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,525

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,406

#19. Hernando County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 10.5% (15,893 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 950

--- Korean War: 2,106

--- Vietnam era: 7,936

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 2,468

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 2,433

#18. Marion County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 10.6% (30,330 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 1,719

--- Korean War: 4,654

--- Vietnam era: 15,189

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 5,231

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 3,537

#17. Union County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 11.2% (1,378 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 0

--- Korean War: 58

--- Vietnam era: 795

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 353

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 172

#16. Columbia County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 11.2% (6,128 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 174

--- Korean War: 507

--- Vietnam era: 2,581

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,472

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,394

#15. Duval County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 11.6% (82,473 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 1,500

--- Korean War: 3,987

--- Vietnam era: 24,335

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 27,492

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 25,159

#14. Charlotte County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 11.6% (18,431 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 1,411

--- Korean War: 3,669

--- Vietnam era: 9,528

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 2,256

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,567

#13. Nassau County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 11.6% (7,651 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 235

--- Korean War: 417

--- Vietnam era: 3,223

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,850

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,926

#12. Walton County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 11.9% (6,432 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 136

--- Korean War: 356

--- Vietnam era: 2,842

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,930

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,168

#11. Gulf County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 11.9% (1,547 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 14

--- Korean War: 114

--- Vietnam era: 736

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 395

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 288

#10. Levy County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 12.1% (3,942 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 168

--- Korean War: 396

--- Vietnam era: 1,945

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 790

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 643

#9. Dixie County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 12.2% (1,663 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 19

--- Korean War: 230

--- Vietnam era: 866

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 281

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 267

#8. Brevard County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 12.8% (61,007 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 2,431

--- Korean War: 6,908

--- Vietnam era: 24,320

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 15,860

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 11,488

#7. Citrus County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 12.9% (15,947 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 831

--- Korean War: 2,436

--- Vietnam era: 8,824

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 2,317

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,539

#6. Sumter County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 14.3% (16,615 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 551

--- Korean War: 2,485

--- Vietnam era: 10,843

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,716

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,020

#5. Escambia County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 14.7% (35,070 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 556

--- Korean War: 1,771

--- Vietnam era: 12,787

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 11,169

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 8,787

#4. Bay County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 15.6% (21,784 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 457

--- Korean War: 1,352

--- Vietnam era: 7,029

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 6,970

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 5,976

#3. Clay County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 18.8% (30,026 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 286

--- Korean War: 1,014

--- Vietnam era: 8,396

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 11,112

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 9,218

#2. Santa Rosa County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 20.5% (27,292 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 273

--- Korean War: 904

--- Vietnam era: 6,936

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 10,147

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 9,032

#1. Okaloosa County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 26.1% (38,776 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 346

--- Korean War: 1,674

--- Vietnam era: 9,654

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 13,545

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 13,557

