Counties with the most veterans in New Jersey
Apc106 // Wikimedia Commons
Counties with the most veterans in New Jersey
There are roughly 19 million veterans living in the U.S., according to data from the Department of Veterans Affairs . California, Texas, and Florida are home to the most veterans , and Wyoming, Vermont, and Washington D.C. home to the least.
American veterans live in virtually all of the country’s 3,142 counties. Even Hawaii’s tiny Kalawao County , which had no veterans living in it as of 2016, reported two veterans there according to 2019 Census Bureau estimates .
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the most veterans in New Jersey using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of residents that are veterans based on the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate. Keep reading to see where the most veterans live in your home state.
You may also like: Counties with the most college graduates in New Jersey
f11 photo // Shutterstock
#21. Hudson County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 1.8% (9,679 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 439
--- Korean War: 1,283
--- Vietnam era: 3,500
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,954
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 2,503
Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock
#20. Essex County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 2.3% (13,748 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 1,219
--- Korean War: 1,771
--- Vietnam era: 5,769
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 2,693
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 2,296
Sridhar // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Passaic County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 2.5% (9,567 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 748
--- Korean War: 1,532
--- Vietnam era: 4,574
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,301
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,412
Canva
#18. Union County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 2.6% (11,094 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 1,063
--- Korean War: 1,807
--- Vietnam era: 4,678
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,666
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,880
Zeete // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Somerset County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 2.9% (7,432 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 692
--- Korean War: 1,349
--- Vietnam era: 3,372
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 966
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,053
You may also like: Counties with the oldest homes in New Jersey
Canva
#16. Bergen County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 2.9% (21,253 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 2,632
--- Korean War: 3,822
--- Vietnam era: 9,194
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 2,365
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 3,240
Zeete // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Middlesex County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 3.0% (19,608 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 1,635
--- Korean War: 3,017
--- Vietnam era: 8,806
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 2,658
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 3,492
Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock
#14. Mercer County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 3.2% (9,322 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 695
--- Korean War: 1,399
--- Vietnam era: 4,422
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,510
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,296
Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock
#13. Morris County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 3.8% (14,578 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 1,287
--- Korean War: 2,618
--- Vietnam era: 6,485
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 2,356
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,832
LittleGun // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Monmouth County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 3.9% (19,202 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 1,391
--- Korean War: 3,218
--- Vietnam era: 9,327
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 3,023
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 2,243
You may also like: Recipes from New Jersey
Jared Kofsky/PlaceNJ.com // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Hunterdon County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 4.1% (4,069 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 265
--- Korean War: 564
--- Vietnam era: 2,342
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 509
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 389
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Cumberland County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 4.4% (5,075 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 219
--- Korean War: 589
--- Vietnam era: 2,599
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 878
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 790
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Warren County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 4.5% (3,846 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 286
--- Korean War: 422
--- Vietnam era: 2,019
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 601
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 518
Bob Jagendorf // Wikicommons
#8. Atlantic County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 4.7% (9,765 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 682
--- Korean War: 1,377
--- Vietnam era: 4,905
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,342
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,459
Canva
#7. Camden County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 4.8% (18,701 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 1,087
--- Korean War: 1,903
--- Vietnam era: 8,382
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 3,883
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 3,446
You may also like: Counties with the worst commutes in New Jersey
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Sussex County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 5.1% (5,805 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 232
--- Korean War: 562
--- Vietnam era: 3,149
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 913
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 949
Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Gloucester County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 5.4% (12,284 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 602
--- Korean War: 1,307
--- Vietnam era: 5,885
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 2,386
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 2,104
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Salem County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.2% (3,064 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 138
--- Korean War: 315
--- Vietnam era: 1,469
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 614
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 528
Canva
#3. Ocean County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.5% (29,281 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 2,272
--- Korean War: 5,847
--- Vietnam era: 14,228
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 3,247
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 3,687
Jorge Moro // Shutterstock
#2. Cape May County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.1% (5,374 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 243
--- Korean War: 776
--- Vietnam era: 2,855
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 799
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 701
You may also like: Counties with the most super commuters in New Jersey
Apc106 // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Burlington County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.5% (25,951 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 1,017
--- Korean War: 2,630
--- Vietnam era: 9,649
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 6,568
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 6,087
Comments / 0