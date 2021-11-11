CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Counties with the most veterans in New Jersey

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

Apc106 // Wikimedia Commons

There are roughly 19 million veterans living in the U.S., according to data from the Department of Veterans Affairs . California, Texas, and Florida are home to the most veterans , and Wyoming, Vermont, and Washington D.C. home to the least.

American veterans live in virtually all of the country’s 3,142 counties. Even Hawaii’s tiny Kalawao County , which had no veterans living in it as of 2016, reported two veterans there according to 2019 Census Bureau estimates .

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the most veterans in New Jersey using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of residents that are veterans based on the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate. Keep reading to see where the most veterans live in your home state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yoyzo_0ctYSb6J00
f11 photo // Shutterstock

#21. Hudson County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 1.8% (9,679 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 439
--- Korean War: 1,283
--- Vietnam era: 3,500
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,954
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 2,503

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XNbft_0ctYSb6J00
Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock

#20. Essex County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 2.3% (13,748 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 1,219
--- Korean War: 1,771
--- Vietnam era: 5,769
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 2,693
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 2,296

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hbyQm_0ctYSb6J00
Sridhar // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Passaic County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 2.5% (9,567 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 748
--- Korean War: 1,532
--- Vietnam era: 4,574
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,301
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,412

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Htm9t_0ctYSb6J00
Canva

#18. Union County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 2.6% (11,094 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 1,063
--- Korean War: 1,807
--- Vietnam era: 4,678
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,666
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,880

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12kn84_0ctYSb6J00
Zeete // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Somerset County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 2.9% (7,432 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 692
--- Korean War: 1,349
--- Vietnam era: 3,372
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 966
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,053

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44XyLP_0ctYSb6J00
Canva

#16. Bergen County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 2.9% (21,253 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 2,632
--- Korean War: 3,822
--- Vietnam era: 9,194
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 2,365
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 3,240

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=198eBG_0ctYSb6J00
Zeete // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Middlesex County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 3.0% (19,608 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 1,635
--- Korean War: 3,017
--- Vietnam era: 8,806
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 2,658
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 3,492

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GL74s_0ctYSb6J00
Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock

#14. Mercer County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 3.2% (9,322 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 695
--- Korean War: 1,399
--- Vietnam era: 4,422
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,510
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,296

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ssubo_0ctYSb6J00
Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock

#13. Morris County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 3.8% (14,578 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 1,287
--- Korean War: 2,618
--- Vietnam era: 6,485
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 2,356
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,832

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14fVZn_0ctYSb6J00
LittleGun // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Monmouth County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 3.9% (19,202 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 1,391
--- Korean War: 3,218
--- Vietnam era: 9,327
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 3,023
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 2,243

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ST9Ah_0ctYSb6J00
Jared Kofsky/PlaceNJ.com // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Hunterdon County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 4.1% (4,069 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 265
--- Korean War: 564
--- Vietnam era: 2,342
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 509
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 389

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TOe29_0ctYSb6J00
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Cumberland County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 4.4% (5,075 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 219
--- Korean War: 589
--- Vietnam era: 2,599
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 878
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 790

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HQo1m_0ctYSb6J00
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Warren County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 4.5% (3,846 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 286
--- Korean War: 422
--- Vietnam era: 2,019
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 601
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 518

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rY2Cl_0ctYSb6J00
Bob Jagendorf // Wikicommons

#8. Atlantic County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 4.7% (9,765 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 682
--- Korean War: 1,377
--- Vietnam era: 4,905
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,342
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,459

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IcReZ_0ctYSb6J00
Canva

#7. Camden County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 4.8% (18,701 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 1,087
--- Korean War: 1,903
--- Vietnam era: 8,382
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 3,883
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 3,446

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SbKIO_0ctYSb6J00
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Sussex County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 5.1% (5,805 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 232
--- Korean War: 562
--- Vietnam era: 3,149
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 913
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 949

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48cTuV_0ctYSb6J00
Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Gloucester County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 5.4% (12,284 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 602
--- Korean War: 1,307
--- Vietnam era: 5,885
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 2,386
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 2,104

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13AWh5_0ctYSb6J00
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Salem County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.2% (3,064 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 138
--- Korean War: 315
--- Vietnam era: 1,469
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 614
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 528

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZeMlK_0ctYSb6J00
Canva

#3. Ocean County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.5% (29,281 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 2,272
--- Korean War: 5,847
--- Vietnam era: 14,228
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 3,247
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 3,687

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p2WrJ_0ctYSb6J00
Jorge Moro // Shutterstock

#2. Cape May County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.1% (5,374 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 243
--- Korean War: 776
--- Vietnam era: 2,855
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 799
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 701

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ei99S_0ctYSb6J00
Apc106 // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Burlington County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.5% (25,951 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 1,017
--- Korean War: 2,630
--- Vietnam era: 9,649
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 6,568
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 6,087

