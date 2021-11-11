Apc106 // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the most veterans in New Jersey

There are roughly 19 million veterans living in the U.S., according to data from the Department of Veterans Affairs . California, Texas, and Florida are home to the most veterans , and Wyoming, Vermont, and Washington D.C. home to the least.

American veterans live in virtually all of the country’s 3,142 counties. Even Hawaii’s tiny Kalawao County , which had no veterans living in it as of 2016, reported two veterans there according to 2019 Census Bureau estimates .

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the most veterans in New Jersey using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of residents that are veterans based on the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate. Keep reading to see where the most veterans live in your home state.

#21. Hudson County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 1.8% (9,679 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 439

--- Korean War: 1,283

--- Vietnam era: 3,500

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,954

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 2,503

#20. Essex County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 2.3% (13,748 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 1,219

--- Korean War: 1,771

--- Vietnam era: 5,769

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 2,693

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 2,296

#19. Passaic County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 2.5% (9,567 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 748

--- Korean War: 1,532

--- Vietnam era: 4,574

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,301

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,412

#18. Union County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 2.6% (11,094 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 1,063

--- Korean War: 1,807

--- Vietnam era: 4,678

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,666

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,880

#17. Somerset County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 2.9% (7,432 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 692

--- Korean War: 1,349

--- Vietnam era: 3,372

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 966

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,053

#16. Bergen County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 2.9% (21,253 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 2,632

--- Korean War: 3,822

--- Vietnam era: 9,194

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 2,365

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 3,240

#15. Middlesex County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 3.0% (19,608 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 1,635

--- Korean War: 3,017

--- Vietnam era: 8,806

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 2,658

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 3,492

#14. Mercer County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 3.2% (9,322 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 695

--- Korean War: 1,399

--- Vietnam era: 4,422

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,510

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,296

#13. Morris County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 3.8% (14,578 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 1,287

--- Korean War: 2,618

--- Vietnam era: 6,485

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 2,356

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,832

#12. Monmouth County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 3.9% (19,202 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 1,391

--- Korean War: 3,218

--- Vietnam era: 9,327

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 3,023

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 2,243

#11. Hunterdon County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 4.1% (4,069 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 265

--- Korean War: 564

--- Vietnam era: 2,342

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 509

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 389

#10. Cumberland County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 4.4% (5,075 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 219

--- Korean War: 589

--- Vietnam era: 2,599

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 878

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 790

#9. Warren County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 4.5% (3,846 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 286

--- Korean War: 422

--- Vietnam era: 2,019

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 601

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 518

#8. Atlantic County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 4.7% (9,765 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 682

--- Korean War: 1,377

--- Vietnam era: 4,905

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,342

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,459

#7. Camden County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 4.8% (18,701 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 1,087

--- Korean War: 1,903

--- Vietnam era: 8,382

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 3,883

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 3,446

#6. Sussex County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 5.1% (5,805 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 232

--- Korean War: 562

--- Vietnam era: 3,149

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 913

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 949

#5. Gloucester County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 5.4% (12,284 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 602

--- Korean War: 1,307

--- Vietnam era: 5,885

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 2,386

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 2,104

#4. Salem County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.2% (3,064 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 138

--- Korean War: 315

--- Vietnam era: 1,469

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 614

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 528

#3. Ocean County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.5% (29,281 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 2,272

--- Korean War: 5,847

--- Vietnam era: 14,228

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 3,247

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 3,687

#2. Cape May County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.1% (5,374 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 243

--- Korean War: 776

--- Vietnam era: 2,855

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 799

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 701

#1. Burlington County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.5% (25,951 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 1,017

--- Korean War: 2,630

--- Vietnam era: 9,649

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 6,568

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 6,087