CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Cop26 summit: Countries launch alliance to phase out oil and gas production

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4foWyA_0ctYS9fK00
Financial News

Countries led by Denmark and Costa Rica have formed an alliance to help phase out the production of oil and gas to tackle climate change – but the UK is not involved.

Announcing the alliance, Danish climate minister Dan Jorgensen said he hoped it would mark “the beginning of the end of oil and gas”, and invited other countries to join them.

National and subnational governments Denmark, Costa Rica, France, Ireland, Wales, Sweden, Greenland and Quebec are core members of the alliance, while Portugal, California and New Zealand are associate members and Italy is supporting it as a “friend”.

Core countries joining the alliance are committing to end new licensing for oil and gas exploration and setting an end date for their exploration, and associate members are taking other measures that contribute to aligning oil and gas production with globally agreed goals to limit dangerous warming.

While the UK’s reliance on fossil fuels continues to fall, there will continue to be ongoing but diminishing need for oil and gas over the coming years

Mr Jorgensen said they were in conversations with other countries including Scotland – and wanted to spark the debate over future production.

Meeting the goals in the Paris climate treaty to limit temperature rises to “well below 2C” and try to limit them to 1.5C requires significant reductions in coal, oil and natural or fossil gas.

And the International Energy Agency (IEA) has called for no new oil and gas exploration projects to be given the green light from this year in order to meet the 1.5C target.

But the alliance warns that governments are planning to increase fossil fuel production by an average of 2% per year, which by 2030 would result in more than double the production consistent with limiting temperatures to 1.5C.

Questioned on Wednesday on whether the UK would support the alliance to phase out oil and gas, the Prime Minister did not rule it out – saying he wanted to move beyond hydrocarbons completely in the UK.

He said: “We’ll look at what Denmark and Costa Rica are proposing, and I would certainly encourage everybody to move beyond coal and beyond hydrocarbons.”

It is disappointing that the UK Government has not signed up to this welcome initiative

But the UK is not among the countries signing up to the alliance as it is launched at the Cop26 summit in Glasgow, where countries are under pressure to increase action to cut emissions to curb dangerous warming.

A Government spokesperson said no other significant oil and gas producing nation has gone as far as the UK in supporting the sector’s gradual transition to a low carbon future.

“While the UK’s reliance on fossil fuels continues to fall, there will continue to be ongoing but diminishing need for oil and gas over the coming years while we ramp up renewable energy capacity, as recognised by the independent Climate Change Committee.

“The UK will continue to work with international partners on supporting the transition away from fossil fuels towards clean energy so we can create jobs, build new industries and drive economic growth.”

The UK and Scottish governments have come under fire over the potential development of the Cambo oil and gas field in the North Sea, off Shetland, which is thought to contain up to 800 million barrels of oil.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p09Jj_0ctYS9fK00
(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

Research by Carbon Tracker has found the oil field – for which the UK Government is being urged to reject an extraction licence – would only be financially viable if the world fails to limit global temperature rises to “well below” 2C.

Carbon Tracker founder Mark Campanale said: “Moreover, Cop26 is showing the world the urgency of the climate crisis and if we are to keep 1.5 alive, this means this project is clearly amongst the first to fall by the wayside.”

He added: “The IEA has said that no new oil, coal or gas is needed in a 1.5C scenario and Cambo is blatantly one of those projects.”

Responding to the Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance, Oxfam’s climate policy adviser Lyndsay Walsh said: “It is disappointing that the UK Government has not signed up to this welcome initiative.

“The UK may have led the way on committing to net zero emissions, but it must now address the epic contradiction of continuing to grant oil and gas licences in the North Sea.”

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Sturgeon hints Scotland will join alliance of countries phasing out fossil fuels

Scotland is likely to join a coalition of countries setting targets for when to phase out the production of fossil fuels, Nicola Sturgeon has said. The Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance has been launched by Denmark and Costa Rica to halt new drilling, with France, Greenland, Ireland, Sweden, Wales and the Canadian province Quebec signing up as founding members.
newschain

Cambo should not get green light from UK Government, says Sturgeon

The controversial Cambo oil field off the coast of Shetland should not be given the go-ahead, Nicola Sturgeon has said. The First Minister voiced her strongest opinion so far on the proposed development, saying: “I don’t think that Cambo should get the green light.”. Ms Sturgeon had previously urged the...
mining.com

14 million tonnes a day show why China and India won’t quit coal

There’s a reason India and China defended coal’s future at the Glasgow climate summit: no nations have added more coal-fired power-plant capacity in the past decade than these two major emitters. China and India are currently mining a combined 14 million tons a day of the dirtiest fossil fuel. Coal...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
New Jersey Monitor

Senators urge increased production of fossil fuels in reaction to spiraling energy costs

Days after global leaders agreed for the first time to decrease coal usage and subsidies for fossil fuels, U.S. senators battled over rising gasoline prices and urged action on the high cost of energy—including by increasing production of coal, oil and gas.  The Tuesday hearing, led by Senate Energy and Natural Resources Chairman Joe Manchin […] The post Senators urge increased production of fossil fuels in reaction to spiraling energy costs appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
albuquerqueexpress.com

China's ban on Australian coal backfires, causes energy crisis: Report

Beijing [China], November 14 (ANI): China's decision to stop imports from Australia to punish it for seeking an inquiry into the Covid-19 origin has backfired on Beijing and the punitive measure is hurting its own economy. China intended to punish Australia's economy forcing it to fall in line. However, economic...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Houston Chronicle

U.S. oil CEO tells Biden to focus on local production

The world’s biggest oil and gas companies and many OPEC+ energy ministers are meeting in Abu Dhabi this week for the Adipec conference -- one of the first major in-person events for the industry since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil And Gas#Oil Field#Renewable Energy#Greenland#Danish#Iea
connectcre.com

California Works to Phase Out Oil and Gas Production

California recently joined the Beyond Oil & Gas Alliance (BOGA) launched at COP26, bringing together national and subnational governments committed to advancing a transition away from oil and gas production. Led by Costa Rica and Denmark, the alliance will help build momentum for states and nations working to phase out oil and gas production, and support efforts to build a clean energy economy.
OilPrice.com

COP26 Ends Without Deal To Phase Out Coal

The COP26 climate change summit ended with a deal, but it wasn't the deal many have come for. Due to pressure from major coal consumers, the deal struck by world leaders this weekend removed a clause for the phase-out of coal, replacing it with one that will see coal use "phased down".
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Oil Production
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Portugal
Country
France
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Sweden
Country
Scotland
theurbannews.com

Global Alliance Launches With the Goal of Bringing About the ‘End of Oil and Gas’

“Costa Rica and Denmark and those that have joined them in the Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance are changing the game.”. In what environmentalists hope will mark a “turning point” in the global climate fight, a coalition of nations led by Costa Rica and Denmark formally launched the Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance on Thursday with the stated goal of halting all new drilling and ultimately phasing out fossil fuel production for good.
theenergymix.com

Reaction: New Alliance Broaches ‘Verboten’ Topic of Ending Oil and Gas Expansion

Thursday’s edition of Climate Action Network-International’s daily COP newsletter, ECO, heaped praise on Denmark, Costa Rica, and the 10 other founding members of the Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance (BOGA) for “committing to something long a ‘verboten’ topic at the UNFCCC—an end to oil and gas expansion, and a managed and equitable phaseout of existing extraction.”
offshore-technology.com

UK refuses to join Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance

The UK has declined to join a group of nations dedicated to phasing out domestic oil and gas production, dubbed the Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance (BOGA). The group – which is led by Costa Rica and Denmark, and joined by France, Wales and Sweden – is thought to be the first global coalition of governments to set an end date for all oil and gas exploration and extraction.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

New Alliance Looking To Set Oil And Gas Production End Date

A new global alliance was formed during the COP26 summit looking to phase-out of oil and gas production to align with Paris Agreement goals. A new global alliance was formed during the COP26 summit looking to phase-out of oil and gas production to align with Paris Agreement goals. At the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newschain

newschain

45K+
Followers
102K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy