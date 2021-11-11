CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

South Africa’s last apartheid president FW de Klerk dies at 85

By UK Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago

FW de Klerk, who shared the Nobel Peace Prize with Nelson Mandela and as South Africa’s last apartheid president oversaw the end of the country’s white minority rule, has died at the age of 85.

Mr de Klerk, who had been diagnosed with cancer, died at his home in the Fresnaye area of Cape Town, a spokesman for the FW de Klerk Foundation confirmed on Thursday.

Mr de Klerk was a controversial figure in South Africa where many blamed him for violence against Black South Africans and anti-apartheid activists during his time in power, while some white people saw his efforts to end apartheid as a betrayal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41L4Oe_0ctYS61900
Former South African president FW de Klerk in 1992 (AP) (AP)

It was Mr de Klerk who in a speech to South Africa’s parliament on February 2 1990, announced that Mr Mandela would be released from prison after 27 years.

The announcement electrified a country that for decades had been scorned and sanctioned by much of the world for its brutal system of racial discrimination known as apartheid.

With South Africa’s isolation deepening and its once-solid economy deteriorating, Mr de Klerk – who had been elected president five months earlier – also announced in the same speech the lifting of the ban on the African National Congress and other anti-apartheid political groups.

Amid gasps, several members of parliament left the chamber as he spoke.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D3A4k_0ctYS61900
Nelson Mandela, left, and FW de Klerk pose with their Nobel Peace Prize Gold Medal and Diploma in Oslo in 1993 (Jon Eeg/Pool photo via AP) (AP)

Nine days later, Mr Mandela walked free.

Four years after that, Mr Mandela was elected as the country’s first black president as black South Africans voted for the first time.

By then, Mr de Klerk and Mr Mandela had been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1993 for their often tense co-operation in moving South Africa away from institutionalised racism and towards democracy.

Talking to reporters after his speech to parliament, Mr de Klerk said the country would be “a new South Africa”. But Mr Mandela’s release was just the beginning of intense political negotiations about the way forward, with power shifting, a new constitution written and ways of life upended.

“There is an element of uncertainty, obviously, with regard to everything which lies in the future,” Mr de Klerk told reporters on February 10 1990, after announcing that Mr Mandela would be released the following day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26hDST_0ctYS61900
Nelson Mandela, left, and Mr de Klerk after the approval of South Africa’s new constitution in May 1996 (AP) (AP)

The toll of the transition was high. As Mr de Klerk said in his Nobel lecture in December 1993, more than 3,000 people died in political violence in South Africa that year alone. As he reminded his Nobel audience, he and fellow laureate Mr Mandela remained political opponents, with strong disagreements but that they would move forward “because there is no other road to peace and prosperity for the people of our country”.

After Mr Mandela became president, Mr de Klerk served as deputy president until 1996, when his party withdrew from the Cabinet.

In making history, Mr de Klerk acknowledged that Mr Mandela’s release was the culmination of what his predecessor, former president PW Botha, had begun by meeting secretly with Mr Mandela shortly before leaving office.

In the late 1980s, as protests inside and outside the country continued, the ruling party had begun making some reforms, getting rid of some apartheid laws.

Mr de Klerk also met secretly with Mr Mandela before his release.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pKlsM_0ctYS61900
Mr de Klerk with former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher in 1991 (Martin Cleaver/AP) (AP)

He later said of their first meeting that Mr Mandela was taller than expected, and he was impressed by his posture and dignity.

Mr De Klerk would say he knew he could “do business with this man”. But it was not easy and the pair argued bitterly. Mr Mandela accused Mr de Klerk of allowing the killings of black South Africans during the political transition. Mr de Klerk said Mr Mandela could be extremely stubborn and unreasonable.

Later in life, after South Africa’s wrenching political transition, Mr de Klerk said there was no longer any animosity between him and Mr Mandela and that they were friends, having visited each other’s homes.

Mr de Klerk did not seem to fit easily into the role of a Nobel laureate. He remained a target of anger for some white South Africans who saw his actions as a betrayal. Although he publicly apologised for the pain and humiliation that apartheid caused, he was never celebrated and embraced as an icon, as Mr Mandela was.

“Sometimes, Mr de Klerk does not get the credit that he deserves,” Nobel laureate and former archbishop Desmond Tutu said in an interview in 2012.

Despite his role in South Africa’s transformation, Mr de Klerk would continue to defend what his National Party decades ago had declared as the goal of apartheid, the separate development of white and black South Africans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t93QI_0ctYS61900
Mr de Klerk said late in life that ‘separate but equal failed’ (Brenton Geach/Pool/AP) (AP)

But in practice, apartheid forced millions of the country’s black majority into nominally independent “homelands” where poverty was widespread, while the white minority held most of South Africa’s land. Apartheid starved the black South African education system of resources, criminalised inter-racial relations, created black slums on the edges of white cities and tore families apart.

Mr de Klerk late in life would acknowledge that “separate but equal failed”.

Mr de Klerk was born in Johannesburg in 1936. He earned a law degree and practiced law before turning to politics and being elected to parliament. In 1978, he was appointed to the first of a series of ministerial posts, including internal affairs. In the late 1970s and 1980s, South Africa faced violent unrest as the government tried modest reforms to cultivate a black South African middle-class and allow limited political power to the country’s other marginalised groups.

The moves only increased bitterness over apartheid, while international pressure for more fundamental changes increased. In February 1989, Mr de Klerk was elected the National Party leader and in his first speech called for “a South Africa free of domination or oppression in whatever form”. He was elected president in September of that year.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Desmond Tutu
Person
Nelson Mandela
The Guardian

Tuesday briefing: Threat level ‘severe’ after terror attack

Top story: ‘Utter miracle’ of taxi driver’s escape with life. Hello, Warren Murray here with your news rundown this Tuesday morning. A suspected terrorist who blew himself up outside Liverpool Women’s hospital at the weekend has been named as 32-year-old Emad al-Swealmeen. Counter-terror police have said they “strongly believe” al-Swealmeen was the passenger who died when a taxi exploded shortly before 11am on Sunday. Police have declared the incident a terror attack with the home secretary, Priti Patel, announcing the threat level would be raised from substantial to severe, meaning another attack was “highly likely”.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apartheid#Black People#New South#Nelson Mandela Foundation#Black South Africans
newschain

New deal for blood thinning drugs ‘could prevent 5,400 deaths a year’

Around 600,000 patients with an abnormal heart rate are to benefit from a new type of blood thinning drug after health leaders struck a new deal with manufacturers. It is hoped the deal for direct oral anticoagulants as “alternatives to warfarin” along with “enhanced case finding” could save the lives of 5,400 people every year.
HEALTH
The Independent

South Africa shuns beauty queen for refusing boycott of Miss Universe in Israel

The South African government has withdrawn its support for Miss South Africa after the pageant organisers refused to pull out of next month’s Miss Universe contest in Israel, despite calls for a boycott to show support for Palestinians. The move comes after pro-Palestine groups demanded that Lalela Mswane, who was crowned Miss South Africa in October, and the Miss South Africa organisers cancel their participation in protest against Israel’s treatment of Palestinians.The appeal to boycott the pageant has also gained support from country’s the ruling African National Congress party and several trade union groups.In a statement on Sunday, South...
WORLD
newschain

Government asked to review security for NI Health Minister after online threats

The Government has been asked to review the security of Northern Ireland’s Health Minister after he received renewed threats over his stance on Covid-19 issues. Robin Swann’s Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie said he had asked the Northern Ireland Office to carry out an assessment of the minister’s security after what he described as an online “backlash” to his call for the introduction of mandatory vaccine passports in the region.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Africa
Country
South Africa
newschain

Gok Wan feels inspired to help more people after receiving MBE

TV presenter Gok Wan who is known for helping people feel and look their best, said he feels “inspired” to try and help even more after he finally collected his MBE. The fashion stylist and How To Look Good Naked presenter collected an MBE for services to fashion and social awareness under his birth name of Kowkhyn Wan from the Princess Royal at a ceremony at Windsor Castle.
BEAUTY & FASHION
newschain

Murder victim’s missing clothes a matter of deep regret, says BBC

The BBC has said it is a “matter of very deep regret” that the missing clothes of “Babes in the Wood” murder victim Karen Hadaway were never found. Director-general Tim Davie wrote to MP Julian Knight, chairman of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) Committee, after he appeared before the committee in September.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Johnson tells cricket authorities they must act on racism allegations

Boris Johnson has said cricket authorities must take “immediate action” in response to the evidence of former Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq of racism in the club. The Prime Minister praised Mr Rafiq’s courage in speaking out in testimony to the Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee. “Brave testimony from...
WORLD
newschain

newschain

45K+
Followers
102K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy