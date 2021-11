In my relatively short time as a PC reviewer, most of my experiences have been with Honor laptops. Formerly a sub-brand of Huawei, Honor’s MagicBook laptops used very similar designs to those of Huawei, and usually similar specs, too. And all of them were solid laptops with good performance and a premium design, but they didn’t do a whole lot to stand out, and they were marred by atrocious webcam placement. The Huawei MateBook 16 is my first experience with a proper Huawei laptop, and it’s been a great one – far better than any of the Honor-branded laptops I’ve used.

COMPUTERS ・ 7 DAYS AGO