Nearly 100 students were given an incorrect dosage of the Pfizer vaccine last week at a school clinic in Montgomery County, Maryland. Parents began being notified Monday night via telephone. The students received the vaccine at a clinic at South Lake Elementary School in Montgomery Village on Nov. 10., according to a release from the county. The affected children received doses of the Pfizer vaccine that were diluted more than recommended.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO