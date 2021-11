After a glorious 5-2 win over Benfica in the UEFA Champions League, Bayern Munich has now sealed their seat in the Round of 16. With goals coming from the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Serge Gnabry, and Leroy Sane, Bayern cruised past their opposition. Even though this game was an excellent display of teamwork and coordination, there were a few players who took the field with such a class that it would be an insult to say they just had a “good” performance. Here is my list of Bayern Munich’s top player performances from their win over Benfica.

