While Nyheim Hines has not been nearly close to the level he was at last season, he finally had his out-of-nowhere breakout game against the New York Jets, racking up over 100 yards and a touchdown (16.8 fantasy points). With T.Y. Hilton and Parris Campbell out with injuries, Reich tried to get Hines more involved both in the pass and in the run, while Marlon Mack was a healthy scratch. Hines's upside is severely limited by how well Jonathan Taylor has been playing, and JT will definitely continue getting most of the touches. However, in a Colts’ offense that has been blowing up stat sheets lately, there are plenty of touches to go around.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO