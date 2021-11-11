CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia police determine if and when body, dash video is released. Should they?

By Ben Dennis
WJHL
WJHL
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hC2En_0ctYQOtO00

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — Days after a Henrico police officer allegedly shot and killed a driver following a crash on I-64, investigators have provided little circumstances surrounding the incident, nor have they shared video of the encounter.

However, other Virginia police departments have opted to more quickly share crucial video depicting similar officer-involved incidents.

5 months later: Hawkins Co. Sheriff says search for Summer Wells continues, but no signs point to abduction

While different police forces may provide varied reasons to release or keep crucial video, state law does not require them to release body or dash camera video to the public.

With cameras seemingly at every corner, public pressure for police to release body and dash cam video often comes with push back: the incident in Henrico’s east end is the latest local case to come under question.

While the county’s top prosecutor, Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor said information is still being gathered, police officials have opted to expedite the release of video.

TBI: Search warrants executed, ‘potential digital evidence’ collected in Search for Summer Wells

Two days after Isaiah Brown was shot multiple times by a Spotsylvania sheriff’s deputy, 911 audio and body camera video was shared.

Last summer, state police shared video where a trooper was allegedly hit with a piece of asphalt during unrest outside police headquarters; one of many officer-involved incidents during months of protest and riot after George Floyd’s death.

At the time, state police said their reason for releasing the video was “demands” from social media and elected officials to “show it.”

“There is no expressed law that tells the police department what they must do or what they must not do, as far as the release of footage like that,” 8News Legal Analyst Russ Stone told 8News.

June 15 to now: Timeline of the search for Summer Wells

Take two fatal police shootings for example: the case of Xzavier Hill , and Marcus David Peters.

The video showing the police chase leading up to Hill’s killing was released after Goochland prosecutors announced the officers were cleared of wrongdoing, one month later.

However, video of the Marcus David Peters case in Richmond came out mere days after the investigation was launched.

Then-police Chief Alfred Durham said of the desire for near-immediate answers, “people want answers right then and there. I don’t have answers. We want a fair and thorough investigation.”

State law requires individual police departments to create policies surrounding if and when to release video.

Henrico police policy states that body camera video is subject to public records request, but ultimately the chief of police decides about its release.

It’s unknown whether Police Chief Eric English plans to release the video on the I-64 shooting.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Goochland, VA
City
Henrico, VA
City
Richmond, VA
WJHL

Community mourns Big Stone Gap police officer’s death

BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) — Throughout the day Monday, the memorial for slain Big Stone Gap police officer Michael Chandler continued to grow. Into the night, community members placed flowers, messages, and more on top of a patrol car, which was brought to Miner’s Park to give community members a place to honor him […]
BIG STONE GAP, VA
WJHL

Man charged after Sunday morning shooting in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man is facing charges after police say he shot his girlfriend early Sunday morning. The Johnson City Police Department has charged Steven Michael Warren of Johnson City with aggravated assault and carrying or possessing a weapon. Officers responded around 2:25 a.m. Sunday to a reported shooting on Hamilton Street, […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Fallen officer’s body to be escorted home to Big Stone Gap

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — An escort tribute honoring fallen Big Stone Gap Police Officer Michael Chandler will take place on Monday, Nov. 15, according to a release from the Wise County Sheriff’s Office. The release states that first responders including law enforcement, fire and EMS will escort Chandler’s body from the Medical Examiner’s Office […]
BIG STONE GAP, VA
WJHL

Body discovered in home following early morning fire in Bristol, Va.

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Officials with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an early morning fire at a home in Bristol after they found a body inside. According to a release from the department, at around 6:00 a.m. on Sunday morning Green Spring Volunteer Fire and Rescue along with Washington County Fire and Rescue […]
BRISTOL, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
WJHL

Procession for Officer Michael Chandler returns to Big Stone Gap

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Big Stone Gap Police officer Michael D. Chandler returned home after passing away at the Johnson City Medical Center Saturday night. A procession for Officer Chandler passed through much of Southwest Virginia Monday afternoon. News Channel 11 provided live coverage as the procession returned to Big Stone Gap. According to […]
BIG STONE GAP, VA
WJHL

Funeral arrangements announced for slain Big Stone Gap officer

BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) – Funeral arrangements for deceased Big Stone Gap Police Officer Michael Chandler have been released. According to the Holding Funeral Home, Inc. obituary, Chandler’s family will receive friends during a visitation on Wednesday, Nov. 17. The visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. at the Wise County Convocation Center on […]
BIG STONE GAP, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Shooting#Virginia State Police#Streaming Video#Hawkins Co#Summer Wells#Commonwealth#Tbi
WJHL

Police: Kingsport woman charged in stabbing death of her mother

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Kingsport woman has been arrested after police say she is suspected of stabbing her mother to death. According to a release from the Kingsport Police Department (KPD), officers were called to the 1200 block of Pine Street around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. Family members of Freida Wright reportedly found her […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Southwest Virginia’s COVID-19 death, hospitalization rate remains more than double state average

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia’s COVID-19 case rates rose slightly Wednesday as 159 new cases were reported across the nine-county region, according to Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data released Monday. The nine-county region’s rolling seven-day new case rate rose to 229 per 100,000 people, up from 221 Monday and remained at more than […]
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WJHL

NewsNation’s Brian Entin discusses Summer Wells coverage

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The search for missing Hawkins County 5-year-old Summer Wells is gaining more national attention after her parents’ appearance on Dr. Phil last week. Summer was reported missing from her home in Beech Creek community on June 15. Five months later, NewsNation correspondent Brian Entin is on the ground in the Tri-Cities. […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WJHL

TDH reports 171 new COVID cases, 2 new deaths in NE Tennessee on Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 171 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths, and 161 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Tuesday. Vaccinations As of today, 237,756 people, or about 47% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated. There were 3,317 new vaccinations over the past week, […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

WJHL

8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
954K+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy