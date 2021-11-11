The Red Sea has a new island that was formed in just four days

Earth's hard outer shell 'wobbles' over the eons have occurred to an extent much greater than previously thought, according to a new report. Researchers led by geologist Joe Kirschvink at Tokyo University's Earth-Life Science Institute (ELSI) found evidence in Italy that the Earth's crust tilted 12 degrees south about 84 million years ago.
GLASGOW, Scotland — “Tuvalu is sinking,” Finance Minister Seve Paeniu proclaims of his island nation as he sits down for an interview with Yahoo News at the U.N. Climate Change Conference. With a population of just over 11,000 residents, Tuvalu is an idyllic South Pacific atoll consisting of nine low-lying...
New lava flows produced by the eruption at Cumbre Vieja, La Palma, Canary Islands reached the ocean near Los Guirres at 18:00 UTC on November 9, 2021, forming a new lava delta. As of 07:14 UTC on November 9, lava flows were extending across 999.6 ha (2 470 acres), with...
A new island rose up formed in the Red Sea in just four days after a volcanic eruption spewed lava fountains as high as 90 feet above sea level in 2011. A thick plume of volcanic ash and water vapour spew from the island near the Zubair Group of islands off the west coast of Yemen.
Comments / 0