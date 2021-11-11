CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

Akita puppy stolen at gunpoint during afternoon walk

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Napcx_0ctYPogN00

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police in Maryland are looking for an Akita puppy that was stolen at gunpoint while its owner took it out for an afternoon walk.

Queen is 4 months old and an American Akita.

Police said a silver BMW pulled up as Queen and her owner were walking Monday around 4:30 p.m., WTTG reported

The driver, who was wearing a pink ski mask, jumped out of the car and demanded the dog.

Police are now looking for both the driver and the dog, WUSA reported.

This is not the first time a dog was taken at gunpoint in recent weeks, local media outlets are reporting.

A French bulldog puppy was stolen at gunpoint in September in Capitol Heights, WTTG reported.

The dog’s owner has spent more than $1,000 in ads in hopes of getting the bulldog named Alfred back, police told the news station.

Missing guide dog returned to man, thanks to Facebook

Another French bulldog was also stolen in Washington, D.C., according to WTTG.

Kato, a 7-year-old bull terrier, was recently found in Georgia after being taken from a farm in Maryland in January, WUSA reported. Kato was returned to his family in September.

EXPLAINER: How the Rittenhouse jury was narrowed

KENOSHA, Wis. — (AP) — Kyle Rittenhouse played a direct role Tuesday in choosing, albeit randomly, the final 12 jurors who are deciding his innocence or guilt in the murder trial over his killing two protesters and wounding a third last summer. At the direction of Circuit Judge Bruce Schroder,...
KENOSHA, WI
