A new patent from Sony Interactive Entertainment suggests that the company is working on machine-learning for image upscaling on the PS5 and future PS5 VR games. Filed back in April and recently published at the end of October, the patent, titled “Computer-Implemented Method for Completing an Image,” outlines ways that machine learning can essentially create “masks” of any given image to reveal some sections and hide others, altering what it needs to and using those processes to fill in holes created by regions of missing or corrupted data. Machine learning eventually makes this process less resource intensive on the hardware, allowing for higher resolution image upscaling without the performance or time cost normally associated with such processes.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO