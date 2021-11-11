CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter | US was changed by so many males lost in action

By Letters to the Editor
Santa Cruz Sentinel
 5 days ago

I hope that we all celebrate this Veterans Day, taking a few moments to honor the millions of U.S. veterans who served protecting not only their country and people, and our flag representing 244 years of freedom. It is also worth reflecting on all the loss...

Pantagraph

LETTER: Climate change ignored by piggies

What is the connection between Congressional piggies and the Climate Change bill? All 50 Republican Senators, piggies at the fossil fuel industry trough, oppose the climate change bill. Their opposition is not as despicable as that of Democrat Senator Manchin. Big piggy Manchin owns millions of dollars in coal industry stock and has received more donations from the fossil fuel industry than any other Senator in recent years.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Westerly Sun

Letter: America is indeed on fire these days in many ways

Your article “America on Fire” (Oct. 28, Nation & World) does not mention climate change once despite the obvious implication. No, we’re talking May 28 George Floyd injustice in Minneapolis that comparatively was only some kids playing with matches compared to the Jan. 6 Trump insurrectionists who played their real-life version of Talking Heads’ “Burning Down the House.”
WESTERLY, RI
Anchorage Daily News

Letter: Too many mask exceptions

It is very disheartening to hear that the Assembly has determined the mayor, his staff and local churches, among others, will not be required to wear masks that could potentially protect others and save lives. Thus, they are free to infect the rest of the population. Many of these anti-maskers are also anti-vaxxers, which makes it a double whammy for the rest of us. It has been shown in the past two years of this pandemic that gatherings at churches around the country have experienced large outbreaks of COVID. Our mayor and several of his staff have already contracted COVID, and the mayor admittedly refuses to get vaccinated. Dying as a result of their carelessness is not a choice I would make.
ANCHORAGE, AK
niagaranow.com

Letter: Why did Canada send so many to climate conference?

The following is a letter to Niagara Falls MP Tony Baldinelli. A copy was submitted to The Lake Report for publication. I have just learned that Canada sent 277 delegates to the Glasgow COP 26 conference, the largest number of representatives of any country who attended. Was this really necessary?...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Blasphemous, yes, but it's what many are thinking

To the editor -- A while back someone wrote a letter rhetorically asking "Who would Jesus shoot?" This upset people who were angered by the thought of Jesus strolling down the street, robes flowing in the wind, casually popping off rounds at BLM and Antifa demonstrators. It's a disturbing and blasphemous image, but one that reflects the current mood of a notable portion of the Republican Party.
YAKIMA, WA
Lincoln Journal Star

Letter: Many COVID deaths unnecessary

Congratulations on Gov. Pete Ricketts for his brilliant anti-mandate rulings. I’m sure they greatly appealed to former President Trump and many other Republicans. Of course, this will probably result in more deaths of Nebraskans. On a recent day in central Nebraska, two people died, bringing the death total there to...
LINCOLN, NE
sanclementetimes.com

Publisher’s Letter: Changing of the Guard

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
247wallst.com

This Is the State With the Most Hate Groups

Montana has by far the most hate groups per capita of any state, with 5.55 such groups per million residents. This is more than double the U.S. rate of 2.5 hate groups per million. No other state has even 5.0 groups per million. Montana has six hate groups: two anti-Muslim groups, two white nationalist groups, a racist skinhead organization and a chapter of the Proud Boys.
POLITICS
The Hollywood Reporter

U.S. Surgeon General Responds to Matthew McConaughey’s Stance on Vaccinating Children Against COVID-19

Amid Matthew McConaughey weighing a run for governor of Texas, the actor has clarified part of his stance on mandatory vaccination, saying he “couldn’t mandate” it yet for young Americans. While appearing at The New York Times‘ DealBook summit on Tuesday, the Interstellar and Dallas Buyers Club actor reiterated his support on masking up during the pandemic, telling Andrew Ross Sorkin, “It’s not the vaccine. It’s a mask. No harm proven and we only prove that it can be healthy. It’s a small inconvenience for a possible long-term freedom.” He also confirmed that he and other adult members of his family, including...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Military News Editor

U.S. gives 144M to Afghanistan, but the Taliban will not release American hostage.

National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said that the United States would give 144 million to assist Afghanistan citizens affected by the humanitarian disaster. "The United States is providing nearly USD 144 million in new humanitarian assistance to the people affected by the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan," she said in a statement, bringing total U.S. aid to 474 million for 2021.
leedaily.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Is Arrving Soon? Latest Update

With inflation increasing day by day, stimulus checks have become a necessary means of survival for most people. The federal government has also stopped giving out these checks. Instead, the US states are now responsible for handing out financial aid to struggling families. These stimulus checks are particularly important for low to medium-income families with different eligibility criteria.
BUSINESS
New York Post

Team Joe’s neverending lies about how many Americans were left in Afghanistan

Before his utterly botched Aug. 30 withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, President Biden made a solemn vow: “If there are American citizens left, we’re going to stay until we get them all out.”. Not only did he break that promise, we’re still learning just how badly he failed: Thousands...
POTUS
CNN

What Kyle Rittenhouse's tears reveal about America

Peniel E. Joseph is the Barbara Jordan Chair in ethics and political values and the founding director of the Center for the Study of Race and Democracy at the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin, where he is also a professor of history. He is the author of "Stokely: A Life" and "The Sword and the Shield: The Revolutionary Lives of Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr." The views expressed here are his own. View more opinion articles on CNN.
PUBLIC SAFETY

