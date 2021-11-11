Letter | Masks – is just appearance of compliance enough?

It is very disheartening to hear that the Assembly has determined the mayor, his staff and local churches, among others, will not be required to wear masks that could potentially protect others and save lives. Thus, they are free to infect the rest of the population. Many of these anti-maskers are also anti-vaxxers, which makes it a double whammy for the rest of us. It has been shown in the past two years of this pandemic that gatherings at churches around the country have experienced large outbreaks of COVID. Our mayor and several of his staff have already contracted COVID, and the mayor admittedly refuses to get vaccinated. Dying as a result of their carelessness is not a choice I would make.

ANCHORAGE, AK ・ 12 DAYS AGO