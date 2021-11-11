CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Letter | Masks – is just appearance of compliance enough?

By Letters to the Editor
Santa Cruz Sentinel
 5 days ago

While reading the Business section I noticed an interesting photo illustrating LA’s newest vaccine mandate. Neither of the people was wearing their mask according to CDC guidelines. One person’s mask was below the nose and the other’s was too loose to...

www.santacruzsentinel.com

Comments / 0

Related
Anchorage Daily News

Letter: Too many mask exceptions

It is very disheartening to hear that the Assembly has determined the mayor, his staff and local churches, among others, will not be required to wear masks that could potentially protect others and save lives. Thus, they are free to infect the rest of the population. Many of these anti-maskers are also anti-vaxxers, which makes it a double whammy for the rest of us. It has been shown in the past two years of this pandemic that gatherings at churches around the country have experienced large outbreaks of COVID. Our mayor and several of his staff have already contracted COVID, and the mayor admittedly refuses to get vaccinated. Dying as a result of their carelessness is not a choice I would make.
ANCHORAGE, AK
thesimpsonian.com

Letter to the Editor: An alumni’s response to the mask petition

I picked up a copy of the Oct. 28, 2021 issue of The Simpsonian while on campus for rehearsal of the Simpson College Community Orchestra on Oct. 31. I would like to address some of the comments and questions posed in the front-page article, which was about a petition to no longer require masks on campus.
COLLEGES
reviewjournal.com

LETTER: Masking hypocrisy undermines mask mandates

I’d like to bring some clarity and understanding to the aversion to mask wearing. If I were a politician who was privy to all the behind-the-scenes reports and I knew that COVID posed a high risk of extreme illness or death and there was a high chance of me spreading the virus to my family, I would make sure to wear a mask every second I was among other people. As an everyday citizen, when someone in a position of authority sends that message repeatedly and then proceeds to be seen regularly among a large gathering minus a mask, I question the validity of their warnings.
U.S. POLITICS
Herald Times

Letter: Mask rule should be enforced

The Monroe County Board of Commissioners has (as of Oct. 28) approved another extension on the mask mandate. But as I shop in grocery, home improvement, and clothing stores this week, I notice that about 1/3 of the other shoppers are mask-less. I don’t dare confront these inconsiderate people since...
MONROE COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La#Cdc
ReporterHerald.com

Letters: Masks, vaccines; taxes on wealthy; health professionals

Mr. Weidelman has a knack for phrasing misinformation in the form of a suggestion. He first suggested that businesses participating in the Vaccine Verified Facility Program would be financially rewarded through federal stimulus “funny money.” Instead of responding to my question about this, he suggested that I am an employee of Larimer County. Is his suggestion meant to discredit my opinion?
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
austincountynewsonline.com

CDC Admits No Record Of Naturally Immune Transmitting COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says it has no record of people who are naturally immune transmitting the virus that causes COVID-19. The federal health agency was asked during the fall by a lawyer on behalf of the Informed Consent Action Network for documents “reflecting any documented case of an individual who: (1) never received a COVID-19 vaccine; (2) was infected with COVID-19 once, recovered, and then later became infected again; and (3) transmitted SARS-CoV-2 to another person when reinfected.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Don't Get a Booster Shot Without Doing This First, Experts Warn

30 million people in the U.S. have gotten a booster COVID shot already, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Only some people are technically eligible for an additional shot right now, as both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are still deliberating opening up qualifications for third doses. Several states, including New York, Colorado, New Mexico, and Arkansas, have recently bypassed these agencies, however, and are already recommending that health care providers in these states provide an additional shot to anyone over the age of 18, expanding booster eligibility to millions more residents. But if you're planning to get your booster soon, you have to make sure you're fully prepared for your appointment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
BBC

Covid: 'Putting people to sleep knowing they may not wake'

Putting Covid patients to sleep knowing they may not wake up is what an intensive care consultant says he hates. Dr David Hepburn is seeing unvaccinated people dying of Covid after a "really rapid and catastrophic deterioration". He said the impact of the Delta variant is most prominent in patients...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Longview Daily News

Letter: Safety rules don't just involve vaccines

There still is a lot of resistance to getting vaccinated for COVID. These people claim personal liberty, but they seem to ignore the many things in our life that are mandated. Car insurance and seat belts to name a couple. And very very few parents would not want their children vaccinated for polio, MMR, and DTP.
LONGVIEW, WA
Reason.com

They Just Keep Closing Schools and Mandating Masks

Given this week's surprise drubbing at the polls—not just in Virginia, New Jersey, and Long Island, but also in many of the estimated 117 school districts where board seats were contested on the issues of COVID-19 response, race-based policies, or sex/gender concerns—you would think that Democrats, educators, and public health officials might show a tad more sensitivity toward citizen weariness of pandemic restrictions and K-12 imperiousness.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Seacoast Online

Portsmouth police reform 'revolutionary,' or still not doing enough? Letters

The Portsmouth Police Department has made significant efforts to improve the department and prevent racial biases present in the department, which is great, but it seems it is not going as far as it should. Police officers wearing body cameras have been a significant issue for years, yet Portsmouth has not seen much change on body cameras becoming present in the department.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
anjournal.com

Dr. Cynthia Gutierrez and Board Prez 'Sorry' is just a five-letter word

PSJA ISD had a special-called board meeting last Monday (Oct. 25) to discuss a few things, such as paying the City of Pharr what it owes in past-due funds for the shared construction of the new natatorium (money still hasn’t been paid as of Tuesday, Nov. 2). During that entire meeting last week, Board Trustee Dr. Cynthia Gutierrez stood in protest over what occurred the week prior, Oct. 18.
PHARR, TX
rhinotimes.com

City Mask Mandate Rumor Turns Out To Be Just A Rumor

It is widely believed that the Guilford County Board of Commissioners meeting as the Guilford County Board of Health will rescind the mask mandate for Guilford County at the Monday, Nov. 15 meeting. However, there is a widespread rumor that once the county rescinds the mask mandate the City of...
GREENSBORO, NC
Santa Cruz Sentinel

Santa Cruz County man dies of COVID

SANTA CRUZ — On Monday, Santa Cruz County recorded another COVID-19 death. The 222nd resident to die was a Latino man in his mid-70s who was fully vaccinated, according to County of Santa Cruz Health Services Agency Spokesperson Corinne Hyland. He, however, was immunocompromised due to more than one serious health condition that contributed to his death and he had not received a booster shot.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy