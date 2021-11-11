CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Could This Huge Invasive Spider be Headed Here to Louisiana?

By Gary McCoy
 6 days ago
Louisiana is apparently not just a melting top for all types of diversity in cultures, but apparently we've left the Welcome Sign up for a number of unwanted invasive species as well. We are obviously mired in the battle with the invasive aquatic weed Salvinia and it would appear...

NOLA.com

These huge snapping turtles once flourished in Louisiana; now feds propose protections

Despite its burly stature, spiked back and bone-crushing bite, the alligator snapping turtle needs protection. The federal government on Monday proposed granting the turtle "threatened" status under the Endangered Species Act, a move that could help its recovery in Louisiana and the other Southern states where it once thrived. The species faces serious threats from overhunting, pollution and habitat loss, said Elise Bennett, an attorney with the Center for Biological Diversity.
LOUISIANA STATE
KLFY News 10

Congress passes infrastructure bill; here’s what it could mean for Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy is calling the passing of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act a major victory for Louisiana and the nation. “This infrastructure package will rebuild our roads and bridges, increase access to high-speed internet, strengthen our electric grid, add levee protection, and improve flood resiliency,” said Sen. […]
LOUISIANA STATE
Highway 98.9

COVID-19 Hospitalizations in Louisiana Reaches Lowest Ever

As we begin our week, we have a little COVID-19 news thats worthy of celebration. Here in Louisiana, we have had our fair share of ups and downs when it comes to COVID-19. It goes without saying that pretty much all of 2020 was a big down for us in Louisiana. 2021 was filled with a few ups, and a few downs, but here we are with big news to share.
LOUISIANA STATE
Highway 98.9

Check Out These Louisiana Women Featured on ‘Snapped’

The TV show 'Snapped' on the Oxygen network is one of those shows I get wrapped up in and can't stop watching if I'm in the mood for true crime. It just hit me this weekend that several Louisiana women have been profiled on the reality crime show. I started doing a little research and noticed dozens of cases from Florida, Texas and California. Georgia and New York also have lots of women who have been featured on 'Snapped'.
LOUISIANA STATE
LiveScience

Hungry grizzly bear photo-bombs camera trap in award-winning photo

A grizzly bear attacked a photographer's camera and ended up starring in a grisly photo that has won the photographer an award. Zack Clothier, a professional photographer based in Montana, set up a camera trap pointing at an elk carcass hoping to get some shots of scavenging wildlife. He returned to find his camera setup trashed and one clear picture of the culprit: a large grizzly bear (Ursus arctos horribilis).
ANIMALS
Highway 98.9

Which 3 Metros in Louisiana are More Dangerous Than Shreveport?

Living in Shreveport is dicey. Yes, it's full of amazing people. Yes, the culture, food, and more are awesome. That being said, it is also dangerous to live in the Ratchet City. It's Not Just the Media's Habit of Reporting the Bad News - Shreveport really is Dangerous. I know...
LOUISIANA STATE
Highway 98.9

Top 10 Performing Airports in Louisiana and Texas for On-Time Arrivals

Airports all around the region are starting to get busy with travels. Many airlines are offering bonuses for workers who agree to work during the holiday season. There are lots of concerns about possible flight delays and canceled flights this year. Within the past few weeks, hundreds of flights have been canceled and travelers were stranded in airports all over the country.
LOUISIANA STATE
