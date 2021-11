HINES/BURNS, OR-Burns High School Leadership Program wanted to honor our Veterans in a very special way. In the past years they have held an assembly to thank our Veterans in the community, but because of the pandemic that tradition did not happen last year. Burns High School Leadership Program decided that was not going to happen a second year in a row. They put their heads together and decided to have a parade! With the help from the local police and fire department they all made it happen. The Parade started at Slater Elementary School, went to the Hines Middle School, Down Broadway and ended at Burns High School.

MILITARY ・ 6 DAYS AGO