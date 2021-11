The newest USS New Jersey, a Virginia-class fast attack submarine, was christened in Newport News, VA, on Sat. Nov. 13. It is the third USS New Jersey. According to the Dep. Of Defense, the first USS New Jersey (Battleship No. 16) was commissioned in 1906 and then sailed as part of the around-the-world cruise of the Great White Fleet. It spent most of its career in the Atlantic and West Indies, decommissioning in 1920.

NEWPORT NEWS, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO