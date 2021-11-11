Waldorf Retailer Sells $50,000 Winning Bonus Match 5 Ticket

We have a winner! A lucky Bonus Match 5 player is going into the holiday season with an unexpected $50,000 prize to enjoy, thanks to a winning ticket bought in the Tuesday, Nov. 9 drawing.

Lottery retailer Foods In of Waldorf sold the ticket, which matches the five winning numbers of 7, 12, 15, 16, and 24; the Bonus Ball was 11. Lottery officials urge the winner to sign the back of the ticket and put it in a safe place. Winners have 182 days after the date of the drawing to claim their prize. The $50,000 prize in the Nov. 9 drawing marks the 40th top-prize winning Bonus Match 5 ticket sold in 2021.

Instructions on claiming prizes in person or by mail are available HERE. Players must redeem prizes larger than $25,000 at Lottery headquarters in the Montgomery Park Business Center, 1800 Washington Blvd., Suite 330 in Baltimore. The Lottery’s Claims Center in Baltimore is open by appointment only (no walk-ins). Click here to schedule an appointment.

Foods In located at 12549 Mattawoman Drive in Charles County also has reason to celebrate. The Lottery will give the store a bonus of $500 for selling a top-prize winning ticket in the game. This is the third big winning ticket sold in less than a month by this lucky retailer. Foods In sold a $50,247 winning Racetrax ticket to “All N Ken Hill” on Oct. 30 and a $10,945 winning Racetrax ticket on Oct. 20.

Bonus Match 5 drawings take place seven days a week. Players select five numbers ranging from 1 to 39. The Bonus Ball drawn from the remaining 34 numbers provides extra chances to win. Your ticket is a winner if you match five, four or three of the original five winning numbers selected in the drawing. If you match the Bonus Ball number, you only need to match four, three or two of your original numbers to win!