Artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to revolutionize any piece of work that can be operated via binary commands and has a finite set of possibilities. The concept of AI is currently being harnessed furiously, and the forever flourishing field of health care is leveraging it to attain greater goods for humanity. Now, artificial intelligence is touching almost every field of concern such as business, translation, advertising, photography, and many more. Artificial intelligence is also significantly being used in the health care sector. Currently, medical artificial intelligence has been adopting various computer aided technologies to perform clinical diagnoses and suggest treatments. AI has the capability of detecting meaningful relationships in a data set and has been widely used in many clinical situations to diagnose, treat, and predict results.

