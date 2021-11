It was a wild one between the Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Islanders Monday night, and big man Zdeno Chara seemed to be in the middle of a lot of it. Chara fought Pat Maroon right off the opening faceoff (you can see that here). He also got tangled up with Boris Katchouk near the end of the third period, with the resulting scrum taking down the linesmen as they tried to break it up.

NHL ・ 11 HOURS AGO