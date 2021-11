NEW ORLEANS — The construction firm formerly known as Palmisano has changed its name to Impetus. “We realize that the construction industry needs to evolve in order to continue its legacy of hard work and partnership,” said company founder Wesley Palmisano in a press release. “For our new identity, we searched for a name that embodies our ethos, one that is representative of forward momentum in the construction industry. Our renegade spirit is alive and well and had significant influence on how we got to our new identity. This evolution is being driven by our team and truly embodies the definition of Impetus, the force which makes things happen.”

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 7 HOURS AGO