Luke Combs Debuts ‘Doin’ This’ Ahead of CMA Awards Performance

Leave it to Luke Combs to drop a brand new single at the 2021 CMA Awards last night. The country music star didn’t disappoint with his new song, “Doin’ This” now available via streaming services everywhere.

“This song means a lot to me personally. Not to recite the lyrics, but for me, it’s truly about playing country music for a crowd, whether that’s 70 people or 70,000 people, and playing country music with my buddies in the band,” Combs posted on Twitter.

“It really doesn’t matter where we’re playing or how many people we’re playing for because it isn’t about the fame, the fortune, the name, or the glory. It’s about getting to make and play country music for y’all.”

In rare form, Combs was careful not to tease the track before its debut at the award ceremony in which he was crowned ‘Entertainer of the Year’.

The video emphasizes Combs’s unwavering passion for his craft regardless of audience size. The song’s lyrics read:

“Someone asked me once in an interview

“What was growing up like, where’d you go to school?

And what would you do if you weren’t doin’ this?”

I’d be drivin’ my first car, an old worn-out Dodge

Tryin’ to make rent with a dead-end job, just makin’ due

With tips in a jar, my guitar, and an old barstool

I’d have a Friday night crowd in the palm of my hand

Cup of brown liquor, couple buddies in a band

Singin’ them same damn songs like I am now

I’d be feelin’ on fire on a hardwood stage

Bright lights like lightning runnin’ through my veins

At the Grand Ole Opry or a show in some no-name town

I’d still be doin’ this if I wasn’t doin’ this”

Check out the music video here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2YSqaI3IBpo

Combs Begins A New Creative ‘Phase’ of Music

According to The Tennessean, Combs described the song as “one of my favorites that I’ve ever written”.

The country music star’s CMA performance marks a new beginning for the entertainer who said, “It just felt like, man, it’s kinda time to turn the page on this last album and start new. [And] Start the next phase of it all.”

His new music direction will document current experiences and where he’s at in life.

“I don’t wanna say I’m old … I’m 31, but I feel like you’re kinda in this middle ground [where] you’re still a kid but you’re doing these very adult things. Some days you feel like that; some days you feel like a kid again,” he said.

“The overwhelming theme of a lot of the stuff that I’ve been doing is just that: It lies in the gray of area of ‘I can do all the stuff I used to do. Something I just don’t want to.’ I think a lot of that stuff is that.

The newly named “Entertainer of the Year” will perform alongside fellow musicians Cody Jinks, Zach Bryan, and more at the 2022 Buckeye Country Superfest in Columbus, Ohio. Tickets for the event are on sale now.