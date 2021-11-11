CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Luke Combs Debuts ‘Doin’ This’ Ahead of CMA Awards Performance

By Maria Hartfield
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xK2Z1_0ctYM3IY00

Leave it to Luke Combs to drop a brand new single at the 2021 CMA Awards last night. The country music star didn’t disappoint with his new song, “Doin’ This” now available via streaming services everywhere.

“This song means a lot to me personally. Not to recite the lyrics, but for me, it’s truly about playing country music for a crowd, whether that’s 70 people or 70,000 people, and playing country music with my buddies in the band,” Combs posted on Twitter.

“It really doesn’t matter where we’re playing or how many people we’re playing for because it isn’t about the fame, the fortune, the name, or the glory. It’s about getting to make and play country music for y’all.”

In rare form, Combs was careful not to tease the track before its debut at the award ceremony in which he was crowned ‘Entertainer of the Year’.

The video emphasizes Combs’s unwavering passion for his craft regardless of audience size. The song’s lyrics read:

“Someone asked me once in an interview

“What was growing up like, where’d you go to school?

And what would you do if you weren’t doin’ this?”

I’d be drivin’ my first car, an old worn-out Dodge

Tryin’ to make rent with a dead-end job, just makin’ due

With tips in a jar, my guitar, and an old barstool

I’d have a Friday night crowd in the palm of my hand

Cup of brown liquor, couple buddies in a band

Singin’ them same damn songs like I am now

I’d be feelin’ on fire on a hardwood stage

Bright lights like lightning runnin’ through my veins

At the Grand Ole Opry or a show in some no-name town

I’d still be doin’ this if I wasn’t doin’ this”

Check out the music video here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2YSqaI3IBpo

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Luke Combs – Doin' This (Official Video) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2YSqaI3IBpo)

Combs Begins A New Creative ‘Phase’ of Music

According to The Tennessean, Combs described the song as “one of my favorites that I’ve ever written”.

The country music star’s CMA performance marks a new beginning for the entertainer who said, “It just felt like, man, it’s kinda time to turn the page on this last album and start new. [And] Start the next phase of it all.”

His new music direction will document current experiences and where he’s at in life.

“I don’t wanna say I’m old … I’m 31, but I feel like you’re kinda in this middle ground [where] you’re still a kid but you’re doing these very adult things. Some days you feel like that; some days you feel like a kid again,” he said.

“The overwhelming theme of a lot of the stuff that I’ve been doing is just that: It lies in the gray of area of ‘I can do all the stuff I used to do. Something I just don’t want to.’ I think a lot of that stuff is that.

The newly named “Entertainer of the Year” will perform alongside fellow musicians Cody Jinks, Zach Bryan, and more at the 2022 Buckeye Country Superfest in Columbus, Ohio. Tickets for the event are on sale now.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs & More Added to CMA Awards Lineup

The CMA Awards announced part of their lineup earlier this month. That announcement got country music fans excited. Artists like Eric Church, Ashley McBryde, and Carly Pearce never disappoint. However, they just released the rest of the lineup. If the first set of performances had you excited. This one is going to blow your mind. Seriously, November 10th can’t come soon enough.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

2021 CMA Awards: Luke Combs Takes Home Entertainer of the Year Award

The 2021 CMA Awards Entertainer of the Year goes to… Luke Combs!. On Wednesday (November 10), Combs took home the coveted award. Living legend Alan Jackson presented him with the award. Nominees for the Entertainer of the Year award included Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Eric Church, and Chris Stapleton. All of the nominees performed during this year’s telecast.
MUSIC
Variety

Chris Stapleton and Luke Combs Top CMA Awards, as Jennifer Hudson and Mickey Guyton Steal the Show

Chris Stapleton nearly swept the CMA Awards with six trophies in four categories Wednesday night, but the Country Music Association reserved its top prize for Luke Combs, who won entertainer of the year for the first time. “(Presenter) Alan Jackson said my name twice just now,” marveled Combs, accepting entertainer of the year as the telecast slipped across the three-hour point. “i have never written a speech for something like this, which is not serving me very well right now…I don’t deserve to win it, but I’m sure as hell glad that I did.” Combs had premiered a brand new song...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
country1025.com

Luke Combs Plans To Sing Unreleased Song On CMA Awards

Luke Combs will perform an unreleased song at the CMAs at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena this Wednesday. Luke shared the news on Twitter last night (11/7). He wrote, “Still trying to decide what I want to sing on the CMA Awards this Wednesday. Would y’all be cool with a brand new, unreleased song? And I’ll have it available to stream/purchase everywhere after my performance.”
MUSIC
wivr1017.com

Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Jennifer Hudson To Perform On CMA Awards

The Country Music Association has revealed another round of performers for the 55th Annual CMA Awards. Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Jennifer Hudson, Gabby Barrett, Thomas Rhett, and Zac Brown Band have been added to next week’s show. In addition, there will be a special collaboration between Dierks Bentley, Breland, and...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Combs
Person
Cody Jinks
soundslikenashville.com

Luke Bryan, Gabby Barrett Among New Round of CMA Awards Performers

The night’s first-time host and one of its most-nominated artists have been added to the list of performers for the 55th Annual CMA Awards — and there’s more where they came from. Revealing a third round of stars set to take the live-TV stage, the awards show has booked Luke...
NASHVILLE, TN
Register Citizen

Luke Combs Sings for the Love of Music in New Song 'Doin' This'

In addition to taking home his first Entertainer of the Year prize at Wednesday night’s CMA Awards, Luke Combs also debuted a new song during the telecast. “Doin’ This,” an ode to making music regardless of any fame or riches, is out in studio form now with an accompanying video.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cma Awards#Country Music Awards#Music Video#Dodge#Javascript#Tennessean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Rolling Stone

CMA Awards 2021: The Complete Winners List

The 55th annual CMA Awards honored winners like Chris Stapleton, Carly Pearce, Old Dominion, Jimmie Allen, and Brothers Osborne during their Wednesday night ceremonies in Nashville. Stapleton was a multiple winner, taking home trophies in categories like Album of the Year for his LP Starting Over and for Single and Song of the Year for the title track. But it was Luke Combs who won the night’s top prize, Entertainer of the Year. Elsewhere, Brothers Osborne were named Vocal Duo of the Year, their fourth time to win the category. Singer TJ Osborne accepted the prize with an emotional speech. “It is...
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

292K+
Followers
29K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy