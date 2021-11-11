CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saniyya Sidney Goes From Playing One American Icon to the Next

wmagazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s not every day the average teen gets to spend Halloween weekend celebrating their birthday by promoting their buzzy film—but for Saniyya Sidney, her recent 15th birthday was one for the books. The actress had just flown down to Savannah, Georgia, for a screening of King Richard, in which she plays...

www.wmagazine.com

Serena Williams Credits Her Mom for Supporting Their Family of 7 After Dad Richard Quit His Job

Serena and Venus Williams' family is praising their mother for her constant support. PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the upcoming Red Table Talk episode in which the sisters join Will Smith to discuss their new film King Richard, which follows the life of Serena and Venus' father Richard Williams. Richard was also, famously, their childhood tennis coach. Smith portrays Richard while newcomers Demi Singleton and Saniyya Sidney play Serena and Venus, respectively.
TENNIS
The Hollywood Reporter

Venus and Serena Williams Stop By ‘King Richard’ Premiere as Cast Talks Portraying “The Truth About This Family”

After five nights of starry events, Hollywood’s AFI Fest closed out on Sunday with the premiere of Warner Bros.’ King Richard, plus two very special guests — the film’s subjects, Venus and Serena Williams. The sisters — who are both executive producers on the story of their journey to tennis stardom, fueled by father Richard and his extensive plans for their careers — walked the red carpet alongside Saniyya Sidney, who plays a young Venus, and Demi Singleton, who plays a young Serena, as the cast reflected on portraying the famous family. “I’ve loved Richard Williams for a lot of years,” Will...
TENNIS
Footwear News

Serena Williams Gets All Dolled Up in a Embroidered Dress & Platforms Sandals for Gucci Love Parade

Gucci took over Hollywood Boulevard Tuesday night for an extravagant show held on the iconic Walk of Fame. The star-studded event saw a bevy of famous faces flock to the front row, including tennis star Serena Williams, who was caught posing with Billie Eilish and Sienna Miller. As for Williams, the tennis pro herself posed for photos in the front row wearing a plunging black and beige color-blocked dress featuring intricate embroidery and bold feather sleeves that showed off her shoulders. For shoes, the 40-year-old Nike athlete added a pair of black leather platform sandals featuring a knot detail on the toe...
TENNIS
IndieWire

Will Smith Gave Money to ‘King Richard’ Co-Stars After Warners Shifted to Day-and-Date

“King Richard” star and Oscar contender Will Smith opened up his wallet for his cast members amid a reported $40-million payday, The Hollywood Reporter says. Smith produces and stars in the film as the father of Venus and Serena Williams, and per reports, after WarnerMedia shifted its Warner Bros. slate to day-and-date for 2021, he opted to give money to his fellow co-stars. The idea was to compensate the actors for lost theatrical returns. “Smith enjoyed a hefty payday — according to reports, as much as $40 million — and then personally wrote checks to the cast which includes Saniyya Sidney...
CELEBRITIES
theScore

Will Smith: Venus, Serena 'cried all the way through' film 'King Richard'

Will Smith elicited an emotional reaction from Venus and Serena Williams with his portrayal of their late father in "King Richard." Appearing on Tuesday's episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Smith explained how the Williams sisters wouldn't commit to attaching their names to his new film as executive producers until they saw it.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Will Smith Engages in Emotional Conversation With Ava DuVernay On L.A. Book Tour Stop

In support of his new memoir Will, Will Smith embarked on a vulnerable and wide-ranging conversation on the stage of the Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre in a sit down with Ava DuVernay on Thursday. Smith’s nationwide book tour began in his native Philadelphia, then traveled to Brooklyn, Chicago, and Los Angeles before it heads to London, and was a night of storytelling, laughter, performance, and even tears — Smith’s myriad talents as a raconteur, comedian, rapper, and family man on full display. The night opened with the trailer for King Richard, Smith’s latest role as Richard Williams, father of tennis legends Venus and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Santa Barbara Film Fest: ‘King Richard’ Stars Will Smith and Aunjanue Ellis to Share Performer of the Year Honor

Will Smith and Aunjanue Ellis, who portray the parents of Venus Williams and Serena Williams in Reinaldo Marcus Green‘s King Richard, will share the outstanding performer of the year award at the 37th Santa Barbara International Film Festival in March 2022, the festival announced Thursday. The duo will be on hand for a career retrospective tribute at Santa Barbara’s historic Arlington Theatre. The date is still to be determined. “We’re so excited to be able to salute the incomparable Will Smith and the revelatory Aunjanue Ellis with this award,” SBIFF executive director Roger Durling said in a statement. “The ‘doubles match’ of their intricate relationship onscreen as Richard and Oracene in King Richard is electrifying and a joy to behold.” Past recipients of this award have included Sacha Baron Cohen, Adam Driver, Rami Malek, Margot Robbie and Allison Janney, Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, Brie Larson and Saoirse Ronan, Steve Carell, Cate Blanchett, Jennifer Lawrence, Viola Davis, James Franco, Colin Firth, Penelope Cruz, Angelina Jolie, Helen Mirren, Heath Ledger, Kate Winslet and Charlize Theron. The 37th SBIFF will run from March 2-12, 2022.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Variety

Will Smith’s Book Tour Rolls On to Los Angeles for Emotional Conversation With Ava DuVernay About His Career and Fatherhood

Will Smith’s book tour took over the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Thursday night. The 3,400 seat theater was packed to the rafters for the two hour event, as Smith brought his own special brand of smoke to the stage both in the form of pyrotechnics, as well as a fresh verse. Part rap show, part motivational seminar and part sermon, fans hung on Smith’s every word as he opened up about the highs and lows of his life and career, divulging the secrets to his success in Hollywood, as well as some of his darkest moments and deepest disappointments. And as...
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Demi Singleton And Saniyya Sidney Are A Perfect Match

The actresses serve up a double dose of excellence as Venus and Serena Williams in the biographical drama 'King Richard'. Members of the media may have misunderstood Richard Williams as he propelled Venus and Serena Williams to superstar status on the tennis court in the early ’90s. But audiences who see King Richard will be assured that no matter what goals the headstrong patriarch set for his daughters, the highest priority for him was their protection.
TENNIS
wmagazine.com

King Richard’s Demi Singleton Was Born to Perform

Demi Singleton was born to perform. Born in New Orleans and raised in New York, she started dancing when she was just three years old. At seven, she started to train her voice professionally to become a singer. Then, at nine, she began auditioning as an actress. “I’ve always known that I wanted to perform,” she told W one day over Zoom, while discussing her first feature film, King Richard. “It’s something that I’ve loved for as long as I can remember.”
TENNIS
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams leaves fans speechless in gorgeous fitted dress

Serena Williams sent her fans into a tailspin by posing inside her incredible home in a curve-hugging dress. The tennis star looked beautiful as she confidently stood with her hand on her hip while highlighting her hourglass figure in the form-fitting frock, which featured long sleeves and hit just above her knee.
TENNIS

