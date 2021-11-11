CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Amazon’s ‘Always Jane’: TV Review

By Angie Han
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QSk5d_0ctYLpB200

In the fourth and final episode of Prime Video’s Always Jane , a professor at the School of Visual Arts makes her pitch to Jane Noury, a prospective student with an interest in cinematography. “You will be encouraged to communicate with everything in you,” she says. “There’s so many stories that haven’t been told. You just tell your story your way, unapologetically.”

It’s an inspiring sentiment — and, unfortunately, one that Always Jane itself struggles to live up to. Directed by Jonathan C. Hyde, the docuseries is in many ways a win for representation, positioning the story of trans teen Jane and her family as a cuddly (and very overt) argument for supporting and protecting trans kids. But as a work of art, it feels about as deep and candid as a model’s Instagram feed.

Always Jane picks up during a whirlwind time for its subject. As we meet Jane in January 2020, she’s getting ready to head from small-town New Jersey to Los Angeles to participate in a modeling competition she hopes will kick-start her career. She’s a few months out from both high school graduation and gender confirmation surgery, and has started looking to enroll in SVA sometime after that. Then, of course, there’s the coronavirus pandemic, which arrives around episode three as a real-life plot twist threatening to derail her plans. These are high highs and low lows, the sort of once-in-a-lifetime milestones that should have no problem powering a few hours of thoughtful and revealing storytelling.

And yet Always Jane offers only the most anodyne glimpses of these events. The series takes the loose, often meandering form of a journal, incorporating clips shot by Jane herself on a camcorder along with the usual fly-on-the-wall footage and interviews with Jane and her friends and family. There’s no shortage of scenes of everyday life — Jane’s dad making sausage and peppers, Jane’s grandpa reminiscing about his work on Apollo 12, Jane tossing her hair for the camera, and her sisters affectionately calling her out for same — and they seem intended to impart a sense of casual frankness.

But the fun of picking up someone else’s journal lies not just in seeing what they’re up to day to day; it’s in the opportunity to watch them work through unfiltered emotions or thorny ideas in the moment. Always Jane , by contrast, too often feels like it’s coming in after the big events are over, after the feelings have already been sifted and processed and neatly packaged for outside consumption. Most of the soul-searching seems to happen off-camera — Jane and her mom might allude to Jane’s earlier ambivalence about becoming more involved with the trans community in her hometown, but Always Jane is apparently not the time to dissect it. Even the much-hyped modeling competition, the central focus of episode two, becomes anticlimactic when it passes by so quickly that I could only assume Hyde was hampered by rights issues.

Where Always Jane does work is as a semi-stealth PSA modeling ideal behavior for families of trans kids. The series opens with Jane talking about how “lucky” she was to get the support she did from her family when she came out, and the next four-ish hours reaffirm the love between Jane and her family over and over. By the end of the fourth episode, the message is made totally explicit: “I thought to myself, what if I never accepted Jane?” her dad says to the camera, tears welling in his eyes. “What a scoundrel, what a fraud I would be. What a horrible father I would be.”

It’s easy to imagine how such a display of familial warmth might feel reassuring to young trans kids and their families. Always Jane may not change the mind of anyone dead-set in their transphobic ways, but those people probably aren’t tuning in to the show in the first place; it might, on the other hand, nudge a skeptical cis person in the direction of openness and acceptance. There’s undoubtedly value in the series as a counterpoint to the hateful hand-wringing over school bathrooms and detransitioning, and certainly there’s room for stories that celebrate the positive and uplifting experiences of trans people as well as those that delve into struggle and strife. In that sense, Always Jane has aims beyond just telling a good story.

But it is presented, at least initially, as an intimate first-person account of a family’s journey of transition, rather than a glossy brochure about best practices. And seen that way, the docuseries wants for depth and specificity. The Jane we get to know seems like she could be anyone. Which may be, in part, the point: Always Jane is making the case that trans kids deserve support and love and opportunities like any other kid, that they like giggling with friends or bickering with their siblings or fantasizing about prom as much as anyone does, and it does so more or less successfully. But it falters when faced with the question that SVA professor poses in the meeting: “What is it that makes us want to see a Jane film?”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Showtime’s ‘Dexter: New Blood’: TV Review

If a decade of television can be defined by the question “What is the absolute worst human being a TV show can make you root for?,” a persuasive argument could be made for the answer “Dexter Morgan.” When Showtime’s Dexter was at its peak, Dexter Morgan was the apotheosis of the prestige TV antihero. He had Tony Soprano’s darkly comic brutality, Don Draper’s sly duplicity and Walter White’s misguided morality, all pushed to a bloody extreme. When Showtime’s Dexter was at its nadir, Dexter Morgan was a lumberjack. With its bizarre logging conclusion, hurricane climax and a string of deaths that cheapened...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Apple TV+’s ‘Dr. Brain’: TV Review

At some point in the second episode of Dr. Brain, the main character syncs his brain with the brain of a dead cat. I could explain the process, purpose and context for this speculatively scientific endeavor, but suffice to say it’s every bit as silly as it sounds. That moment is easily my favorite part a drama that marks Apple TV+’s first Korean-language original. Unfortunately, like everything else in Kim Jee-woon’s six-episode adaptation of the Korean web toon of the same name, the feline brain sync represents an amusingly loopy concept delivered with only lackluster returns. For a show with a...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

AMC+’s ‘Ragdoll’: TV Review

The killer in AMC+’s new drama Ragdoll attracts the attention of the London police through a particularly gruesome MO: He has fabricated and carefully positioned a murder victim cobbled together from the bits and pieces of six murder victims, leaving the authorities to solve a half-dozen killings while at the same time trying to work their way through a kill list of six future targets. It’s one of those head-scratching things where, after watching three episodes of Ragdoll, I’m truly not sure if Freddy Syborn (Killing Eve), adapting Ragdoll from the novel of the same name by Daniel Cole, recognizes that...
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Society
seattlepi.com

'NCIS' Pays 'In Memoriam' Tribute to Longtime Staffer Harriet Margulies

“NCIS” paid memorial tribute to longtime staff member and audience liaison Harriet Margulies on Monday night, thanking her for 19 years of service to the show. Margulies Oct. 30 in Northridge, Calif., at age 94, according to CBS. More from Variety. As the audience liaison, she was the go-between Belisarius...
TV & VIDEOS
Niner Times

TV Review: The D'Amelio Show

The D'Amelio family took the internet by storm when sisters Charli and Dixie gained a massive following on the popular app, TikTok. Charli (17) and Dixie (20) were born in Connecticut, but the family moved out west to Los Angeles at the end of 2020. Charli grew up as a competitive dancer for ten years before beginning her career in social media. Currently, Charli has over 7.9 billion likes on TikTok, and that number is continuing to grow. Dixie is also a social media sensation, but while Charli leans towards dancing, Dixie has focused on music.
MENTAL HEALTH
TVLine

TVLine Items: Barney Documentary, Fraggle Rock Trailer and More

Peacock is putting the spotlight on an iconic purple dino: The streamer has started production on a three-part documentary that “examines the rock star-like trajectory of Barney the Dinosaur, the beloved character who captured the hearts of millions of children and then became the target of hate and rage across pop culture, the early Internet and playgrounds around the world,” per the official release. The documentary will feature exclusive interviews and archival footage to present “first-hand accounts of the Barney phenomenon from the cast and crew to its most outspoken critics.” The children’s program Barney & Friends aired on PBS for 14 seasons,...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trans People#Sausage And Peppers#Prime Video#The School Of Visual Arts#Sva#Apollo
Cult of Mac

Exciting sci-fi series Dr. Brain might be Apple TV+’s Squid Game [Apple TV+ review]

Hooking up with maverick South Korean director Kim Jee-Woon for new sci-fi series Dr. Brain looks like one of Apple TV+’s smartest, and most mind-blowing, decisions. The energetically unhinged show, which debuts Thursday, centers on a scientist who devises a way to talk to the dead. Can Dr. Brain rival Netflix’s Squid Game, the latest South Korean phenomenon to become a streaming hit? If the exciting pilot is any indication, this could be a wild success for Apple TV+.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Hit Ryan Reynolds Movie Leaving Netflix Just Weeks After Reaching No. 1

Just weeks after joining Netflix and hitting the top of the U.S. movie charts, the 2012 thriller Safe House is leaving the platform. The movie stars Denzel Washington and Red Notice actor Ryan Reynolds. Monday, Nov. 15 was the last day to watch the movie on the streamer. The movie will be moving over to NBCUniversal's Peacock platform on Tuesday, Nov. 16.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

HBO Max’s ‘Head of the Class’: TV Review

Things I remember about the original Head of the Class, which aired on ABC from 1986 to 1991: that terrific ensemble cast. Howard Hesseman, Robin Givens and the guy who’s now running Paramount Pictures? Come on! The opening credits and Ed Alton’s theme music. It’s a bop! The Moscow episodes. Your history books may say otherwise, but in my mind, the Cold War was ended by Rocky IV and Head of the Class. Thing I don’t remember about the original Head of the Class: what the show’s actual premise was. As best I can explain, it was about a diverse group...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Hollywood Reporter

Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd in Apple TV+’s ‘The Shrink Next Door’: TV Review

Psychotherapy and Jewishness are inextricably linked. The discipline’s earliest practitioners had primarily Jewish upbringings, most of the earliest patients in 19th century Vienna were Jewish, and the whole practice came out of Jewish traditions concerning mental wellness and spiritual counseling. The public image of therapy has been shaped largely by Jewish storytellers like Woody Allen and comics like Richard Lewis. The throughlines connecting Judaism and therapy are so unambiguous that a show like The Sopranos carved out its initial niche from the relative novelty of depicting therapy through a different cultural context (even Analyze This featured a Semitic shrink as a...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Messwood’: Film Review | DOC NYC 2021

In no small part because the 2020 fall football season was heavily impacted by COVID-19 — some schedules truncated, others canceled entirely — it feels like a long time has passed since I last watched a movie or TV documentary about a plucky group of gridiron underdogs, their loving-yet-belligerent coach and the community that lives and dies under the glare of Friday night lights. The pipeline for seasons of Netflix’s Last Chance U and its myriad imitators may have temporarily dried up, but Last Chance U still looms large in my mind as a representation of the best in sports-related nonfiction...
MOVIES
Screendaily

‘Dopesick’: TV Review

Disney’s hard-hitting drama about the opioid crisis stars Michael Keaton, Peter Sarsgaard and Rosario Dawson. America’s opioid crisis is a horror show. Alex Gibney’s four-hour 2021 documentary The Crime Of The Century on HBO is a nightmarish indictment of how human greed led to the half-million deaths that resulted from it. That two-part film is based on investigative journalism by ‘The New York Times’: now award-winning showrunner Danny Strong turns to Beth Macy’s non-fiction book ‘Dopesick’ to turn this tragic chapter in modern American history into a limited drama series for Disney+. The two should be viewed side-by-side in order to appreciate the size of the beast confronted by the real people now played by a stellar cast including Michael Keaton, Peter Sarsgaard and Rosario Dawson, when they tried stop the advance of OxyContin and Purdue Pharma.
MOVIES
northernstar.info

TV review: ‘Only Murders in the Building’

“Only Murders in the Building” is a newly released comedy and mystery show that has set a record as Hulu’s most-watched comedy ever. “Only Murders in the Building” features longtime actor Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage, a retired actor who used to star in a TV series called “Brazzos;” actor Martin Short as Oliver Putnam, a former Broadway director; and actress Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora, a mysterious character with a haunting past.
TV SERIES
The Post and Courier

How Amazon's epic new TV series was conjured in a Charleston carriage house

It is destined to be epic, in every sense of the word. On Nov. 19, Amazon will unleash its most ambitious foray to date into the entertainment sector with the debut of “The Wheel of Time,” a fantasy drama television series based on the novels of an author known as Robert Jordan. The first three episodes will be available then via Amazon Prime Video.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s ‘Cowboy Bebop’: TV Review

What’s the point of adapting Cowboy Bebop in live action? That’s the question I found myself asking over and over during the roughly 10 hours of Netflix’s new series, and it’s one I grew to suspect its creators had spent too little time asking themselves before they took the plunge. As far as it’s possible to tell, their line of thinking seems to have been that it would be cool if someone re-created the classic anime series in live action, and that those someones might as well be themselves. If there was ever any inkling of expanding or reconsidering the...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy