US Inflation Data and ZAR Weakness Sees Local Gold Shares Rally Towards Targets

Heading into the close, the FTSE 100 has gained 50 points, as gold prices boost precious metal miners. Spare a thought for Team Transitory today, who will be contemplating the complete breakdown of their thesis today as US prices surge by their fastest amount since 1990. It might yet be a passing phase in inflation, but it is becoming increasingly tough for the Fed to argue that prices will start to come back down over the next few months. Dollar strength accounts for at least part of Europe’s outperformance against US stocks today, but even here the dip buyers have tiptoed in to try and exploit some brief weakness on Wall Street. Stock markets still seem to be searching for a reason to move higher, and at the moment appear to be pinning their hopes on the US infrastructure bill going ahead. This boost of fiscal stimulus would help to lessen any worries about a tightening of monetary policy, and could help stocks to navigate the mid-month dip that often occurs during November.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO