CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Happy birthday Lenny Williams! WHO? Ten things you didn't know about Leonardo DiCaprio

By Bang Showbiz
Kokomo Perspective
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeonardo DiCaprio is one of Hollywood's biggest stars, beloved by film fans for his...

kokomoperspective.com

Comments / 0

Related
InsideHook

Even the World’s Richest Man Is No Match for Leonardo DiCaprio

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s 10th Art + Film gala took place last night, and it seemed every celebrity was in attendance. Of the nearly 700 guests, A-listers from Lil Nas X to Diane Keaton were there to honor the arts, celebrating the evening’s honorees — filmmaker Steven Spielberg and artists Amy Sherald and Kehinde Wiley — plus the museum’s two new exhibitions, “The Obama Portraits Tour” and “Black American Portraits.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Closer Weekly

Leonardo DiCaprio’s Net Worth Makes Him King of the World! How Much the ‘Titanic’ Star Has Earned

Once upon a time in Hollywood, Leonardo DiCaprio transformed from a child star on TV on the shows Parenthood and Growing Pains and in films like This Boy’s Life and What’s Eating Gilbert Grape? to becoming an acting legend whose films have grossed a collective $7.2 billion worldwide as of 2019. As of 2020, his net worth is a whopping $260 million. Here’s how he’s accrued such an incredible amount of money.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Leonardo DiCaprio brings star power to Glasgow for COP26

Actor and environmental campaigner Leonardo DiCaprio has arrived in Glasgow for the COP26 summit. The Hollywood star, who is a UN climate change representative, was seen at the Kew Carbon Garden exhibit on Tuesday at the main conference centre. He was mobbed by journalists, fans and delegates as he entered...
WORLD
AOL Corp

Leonardo DiCaprio in Final Talks to Star in and Produce MGM’s ‘Jim Jones’ Movie

Oscar-winner Leonardo DiCaprio is in final talks to play religious cult leader Jim Jones in MGM’s upcoming feature written by Scott Rosenberg, Variety has confirmed. Known as the leader of the Peoples Temple religious group, Jones was behind the November 1978 mass suicide at his Jonestown settlement that took more than 900 lives. Jones and his inner circle orchestrated the massacre at the jungle commune in Guyana, with the followers directed to drink cyanide-adulterated punch.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Lenny Williams
ETOnline.com

Jennifer Lawrence Says She Had Costume Malfunctions in Front of Leonardo DiCaprio on Set of 'Don't Look Up'

Jennifer Lawrence is sharing some behind-the-scenes moments from the set of her new film, Don't Look Up. In a new interview with Vanity Fair, the 31-year-old actress digested the latest trailer for the film, telling the magazine that the physical transformation she undergoes in the film came with a few costume malfunctions, which she had in front of her co-star, Leonardo DiCaprio.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Ruby O. Fee

When Netflix introduced the new film “Army of Thieves,” the world was excited. Set as a prequel to “Army of the Dead,” the film is set to make a huge impact. Fans are excited about everything from the director to the new cast, and everyone is looking to get to know the cast members who are starring in the new movie. Ruby O. Fee is one of the stars of the new film, and her exotic beauty might be the first thing you notice about her, but it is certainly not the only thing. She’s an impressive actress, and we’ve learned as much as we can about her.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Happy Birthday#Romeo And Juliet#Titanic#Success
radionwtn.com

Leonardo DiCaprio to play cult leader Jim Jones in new film

Leonardo DiCaprio will play cult leader Jim Jones in an upcoming film. The new film will explore how Jones orchestrated the Jonestown mass suicide that caused over 900 deaths in November 1978. Jones founded the Peoples Temple religious organization in Indianapolis in 1955 and constructed Jonestown in Guyana in 1974....
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

How ‘Don’t Look Up’s Adam McKay Got Leo, JLaw, Streep, Chalamet, Rylance To Sound Climate Change Alarm With Comedy On Comet Hurtling To Earth

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar-winning filmmaker Adam McKay has evolved from his broad comedy origins on Saturday Night Live and films like Step Brothers, Talladega Nights and Anchorman to more socially relevant films like The Big Short and Vice. He has fused both of these elements into Don’t Look Up, a Netflix movie that features some of the biggest stars in the movie business constellation, from Leonardo DiCaprio to Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Mark Rylance, Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry and more. The film will be an unusual awards-season entry, its closest comp being spirited satires like Dr. Strangelove and...
MOVIES
Vogue Magazine

5 Things You Didn’t Know About Sarah Jessica Parker

You might think you know the woman who effortlessly embodied Carrie Bradshaw on Sex and the City, but…you’d be wrong! There’s still plenty more to learn about Sarah Jessica Parker, our December cover star—so before And Just Like That drops next month, make sure to study up. 1. She’s got...
CELEBRITIES
theplaylist.net

‘Don’t Look Up’ Trailer: Jennifer Lawrence & Leonardo DiCaprio Star In Adam McKay’s Doomsday Comedy

Three years after the Dick Cheney biopic “Vice,” Adam McKay is back with his next film, “Don’t Look Up.” Why that title? Well, there’s a comet on its way to destroy Earth, and a couple of astronomers must conduct a massive media tour to warn humanity. The problem is, most of society won’t take the threat seriously–or perhaps they just don’t want to. Sound familiar to anyone else?
MOVIES
Telegraph

21 things you probably didn't know about Anna Wintour

Anna Wintour, American Vogue editrix and the most powerful woman in media, is never far from the public spotlight. She has become synonymous with her signature bob, sunglasses and effortless style. But how much do you actually know about fashion's queen bee? Well, perhaps there is more to her than...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy