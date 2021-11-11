SEASON REVIEW: Young team, tough schedule led to difficult year for South Laurel

File Photo Jep Irwin's South Laurel Cardinals posted a 1-9 mark this fall. CRAIG.BROWN

LONDON -- Jep Irwin entered the 2021 season knowing it would be a tough one during his second stint as head coach of South Laurel.

The Cardinals fielded a young team while playing one of the toughest slates in the 13th Region. Combine the two together, Irwin got a 1-9 record from his team.

"I had hoped we would be further along by the end of the year, but injuries really hurt us as the season went along," he said. "We did some good things at times and made some progress, but we need more time and development to be competitive in our district. The players worked hard, were dedicated, and good teammates. But we just did not have enough talent or depth at some positions."

To get better, Irwin said his team will get right to work, developing speed, strength and football skill.

"Our new weight equipment and turf can really be assets for us moving forward," he said. "We had a good eighth grade team, we need to get all of those players plugged in to our strength program as soon as possible.

"The biggest area of improvement for us is on the line of scrimmage," he added. "We must be able to control the line better, especially on defense, in order to stop teams more consistently. Finding more size and numbers and developing our returning linemen is a primary focus."

The Cardinals will have to replace eight seniors, who Irwin said were "great assets to the team."

"Three were new to football but all eight contributed,"he said. "They were the ones who were committed enough to stay and play through a coaching change and with a very young and inexperienced team when others decided it wasn't worth it. I will forever be grateful to them for their dedication and buy in to being part of the turning around of the program."