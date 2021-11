Below is an announcement from Wilmington Community Television’s “Book Stew:”. After I read three novels set in the island nation of Trinidad, I contacted the two authors, Celeste Mohammed (Pleasantview) and Lauren Francis-Sharma (‘Til the Well Runs Dry and Book of The Little Axe) and invited them for an on-air first-time meetup on Book Stew! In the November episode, they speak about the diversity of their homeland and about how they strived to capture the true proud nature of Trinidadians in their books, which span from the 1700s to present day.

WILMINGTON, MA ・ 13 DAYS AGO