CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Brazil clears sale of flour from Argentina's GMO wheat

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

SAO PAULO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian biosecurity agency CTNBio on Thursday approved a request to allow the sale in Brazil of flour from a wheat variety that has been genetically modified to resist drought and tolerate a widely applied herbicide, the world’s first such approval.

The move comes even as Brazilian flour millers threatened to stop buying wheat from Argentina, where the GMO wheat was developed, if CTNBio approved GMO wheat imports from the neighboring country. (Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by David Goodman)

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Novibet – Argentina v Brazil Offer

It’s Argentina v Brazil in World Cup 2022 Qualifying on Tuesday night and Novibet are getting in on the action! Place a £20.00+ pre-match Bet Builder on Argentina v Brazil and Novibet will give us a £10.00 free bet. Translated into matched betting terms, this gives us a guaranteed profit of £3.26 and here’s how…
SOCCER
KEYT

Argentina draws Brazil, qualifies for WC; Uruguay at risk

SAO PAULO (AP) — Argentina has secured a place in next year’s World Cup after a 0-0 draw at home against Brazil. That will give Lionel Messi one more shot at winning the only major trophy missing in his career. Argentina secured its spot at Qatar 2022 after Chile lost 2-0 at home to third-place Ecuador. Competition-leading Brazil had already secured the first of South America’s four direct entries to Qatar. A Uruguay lineup containing veteran strikers Luis Suárez and Edinson Cavani lost 3-0 at Bolivia and will finish the year seventh in the 10-team round-robin although still within reach of qualifying.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wheat Flour#Gmo#Brazilian
goal.com

Argentina vs Brazil: Predictions, odds & betting tips

These two rivals meet in Buenos Aires in what should be another tight encounter between the continent's two best defensive units. Argentina host Brazil on Tuesday in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying. La Canarinha have already qualified for Qatar 2022 and Argentina are virtually assured of a place at the tournament,...
SOCCER
ESPN

Argentina, Brazil share spoils in scoreless draw

Argentina drew 0-0 at home with Brazil in a tense and end-to-end game on Tuesday, but results elsewhere meant the point they earned was enough to secure them a place in next year's World Cup in Qatar. Brazil, who guaranteed their spot last week, top the 10-team South American qualifying...
MLS
goal.com

How to watch Argentina vs Brazil in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers from India?

As Lionel Messi's Argentina are likely to join Brazil in the Qatar finals, there is much more pride attached to the tie... It's a top of the table clash between leaders Brazil and second placed Argentinga in the 2022 World Cup COMBEBOL qualifying round at the Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario in Argentina, on Tuesday night.
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
goal.com

Argentina vs Brazil: What is Diego Maradona's record against Brazil?

The Argentine legend has scored only once against Brazil in his entire career... The great Diego Maradona is widely considered as one of the greatest Argentine players to have graced the game of football. Maradona made his international debut for Argentina in 1977 and went on to represent his country...
SOCCER
CBS Sports

What's at stake in CONMEBOL qualifiers, including Lionel Messi's injury status and Brazil vs. Argentina

So here we are. It's not quite the end but the outcome is fast approaching. As South America prepares for the final two rounds of the calendar year, this World Cup campaign, one that has included on- and off-the-pitch drama and ongoing factors due to the pandemic, is getting closer to a clearer picture. We're not there yet, and the table is indeed anxiously tight, but after next week, we should be able to at least understand the contenders from the pretenders.
SOCCER
Reuters

Brazil's JBS posts Q3 net gain of $1.38 bln, above expectations

SAO PAULO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian meat processor JBS SA on Wednesday posted a third-quarter net income of 7.58 billion reais ($1.38 billion), above the average of analysts’ estimates at 5.68 billion reais, according to a financial statement. JBS said adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, a...
ECONOMY
stjosephpost.com

Export sales of corn, wheat, and soybeans rise

The USDA says export sales were higher across the board during the week ending on October 28. Corn sales in those seven days totaled 1.22 million metric tons, up 37 percent over the previous week and 10 percent higher than the prior four-week average. Mexico was the biggest buyer at...
AGRICULTURE
theedgemarkets.com

In a world desperate for wheat, Australia and Argentina step up

SYDNEY (Nov 8): For the second season in a row, the stars are favourably aligned for Australian wheat growers — a bumper harvest, a shortage of one of the world’s most important foods and global prices near nine-year highs. Australia is set to ship 24.5 million tons in the coming...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

Wheat: Weather Promises Large Harvests for Australia, Argentina – DTN

As the world wheat market continues to deal with low supplies brought on by droughts in Northern hemisphere countries during 2021, the Southern Hemisphere wheat harvest is beginning. At this point, it appears that the total wheat crop to be brought in from Australia and Argentina will be a big one — not a total game-changer when it comes to world wheat demand, but certainly not adding to the supply shortage.
ENVIRONMENT
geneticliteracyproject.org

GMO bean benefits Brazil’s consumers and smallholder farmers

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. In a win for smallholder farmers and public sector research, Brazil grocery stores are now selling a genetically modified (GM) bean...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Reuters

Brazil's Formiga to retire from international football

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Brazil's most-capped player Formiga is to retire from international duty later this month, bringing an end to a career that included seven World Cups and Olympic Games, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said. Formiga has played 233 matches for Brazil and her final game will be...
SOCCER
Reuters

Reuters

226K+
Followers
239K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy