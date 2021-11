Most people may have someone specific they think of on Veterans Day. For me, it’s my grandpa, Erle LeeRoy Pettingill, whom everyone called Lee. Lee served in the U.S. Navy at the end of and just after the Korean War. He went to Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, located almost 40 miles from San Diego, California, and became a corpsman. He was based out of San Diego and was deployed to Korea in 1954 and also went to Japan briefly.

MILITARY ・ 5 DAYS AGO