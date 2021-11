The Deerfield River, which flows out of Vermont’s Green Mountain National Forest and on through to the Berkshires, is more than just a source of recreation, fishing and wildlife habitat. For Western Massachusetts, it has historically been and continues to be a key source of renewable energy. And while hydropower has been powering local homes and businesses from this river for over 100 years, it plays a critical role into our future as well. Congress is on the verge of leaving this zero-carbon resource out of clean energy incentives, despite the fact that reliable and on-demand hydropower facilitates the further integration of variable and unpredictable renewable energy from wind and solar.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO