CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colton, CA

A three-vehicle accident killed 1 person on South La Cadena Drive (Colton, CA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eCERu_0ctYHsgN00
A three-vehicle accident killed 1 person on South La Cadena Drive (Colton, CA)Nationwide Report

On Tuesday afternoon, one person died following a multi-vehicle wreck on South La Cadena Drive.

As per the initial information, the fatal three-vehicle pile-up took place at about 1:08 p.m. on South La Cadena Drive and West Litton Avenue.

Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

A three-vehicle accident killed 1 person on South La Cadena Drive

November 11, 2021

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Colton, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Colton, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Nationwide Report

22-year-old Cassandra Welch and a 9-month-old infant injured after a crash in Kennewick (Kennewick, WA)

On Monday morning, a traffic collision in Kennewick hospitalized 22-year-old Cassandra Welch and a 9-month-old child. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle crash took place near the Blue Bridge just after 1 a.m. The early reports indicated that Cassandra Welch, from West Richland, was traveling eastbound on State Route 240, on the ramp to northbound SR 395.
KENNEWICK, WA
Nationwide Report

A vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian on Interstate 880 (Oakland, CA)

A vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian on Interstate 880 (Oakland, CA)Nationwide Report. On Sunday, one person died after getting struck by a vehicle on Interstate 880. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the area of southbound I-880 lanes, north of the 7th Street off-ramp just after 6:30 p.m. after getting reports of a pedestrian crash.
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Nationwide Report

Authorities identified 58-year-old Paul Sigler who died after a hit-and-run accident in Santa Monica (Santa Monica, CA)

Authorities identified 58-year-old Paul Sigler who died after a hit-and-run accident in Santa Monica (Santa Monica, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 58-year-old Paul Sigler as the pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle on a Santa Monica street in an apparent hit-and-run and then hit by another vehicle while he was down in the street.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy