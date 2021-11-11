A three-vehicle accident killed 1 person on South La Cadena Drive (Colton, CA)
Nationwide Report
On Tuesday afternoon, one person died following a multi-vehicle wreck on South La Cadena Drive.
As per the initial information, the fatal three-vehicle pile-up took place at about 1:08 p.m. on South La Cadena Drive and West Litton Avenue.
Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.
A three-vehicle accident killed 1 person on South La Cadena Drive
November 11, 2021
Comments / 2