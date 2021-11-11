Verint Wins Multiple Globee Gold Awards for Excellence in Driving Customer Engagement Transformation and Workforce Optimization

Acxiom®, the customer intelligence company whose data-driven solutions create business growth by enabling better customer experiences, today announced the findings of a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Acxiom, evaluating the shift toward bringing more media tasks in-house and the drivers, challenges, and benefits of doing so. The study, titled Gaining Digital Media Control and Transparency, highlights a strong desire by marketing decision-makers to bring more media capabilities in-house. Nearly 50% of those surveyed said it is currently a top marketing objective, and 40% expect it will remain a top priority in the coming years. The study also identifies the most common barriers to success, and details five critical components for assessing in-housing readiness.

ECONOMY ・ 12 HOURS AGO