Verint Wins Multiple Globee Gold Awards for Excellence in Driving Customer Engagement Transformation and Workforce Optimization
Verint, The Customer Engagement Company™, announced today that several solutions within its Customer Engagement Cloud Platform™ earned Gold Awards in the eighth Annual 2021 Globee® Customer Sales and Service World Awards.* These awards honor excellence across a wide range of categories – from innovations in contact center, customer service, and business...martechseries.com
Comments / 0