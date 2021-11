Howell will continue to accelerate ThreatX’s rapid growth and leadership in the Web Application & API Protection Market. ThreatX, the leading web application and API protection (WAAP) platform, today announced the hiring of Chief Marketing Officer David Howell. With ThreatX’s recent $10 million funding raise, paired with its inclusion as a Visionary in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Web Application and API Protection, the company continues to serve the ever-expanding need for innovative solutions in this market. Howell’s 20+ years of experience will be instrumental in driving demand for the company’s WAAP platform and building a digital-first marketing engine to support the company’s next phase of growth.

BUSINESS ・ 10 HOURS AGO