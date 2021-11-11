CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walk Down Nostalgia Lane: 2021 National Toy Hall of Fame Inductees Named

By Leslie Ann
 5 days ago
It's time to get nostalgic about the fun you had as a child with your favorite toys. It's easy to remember the ones you had to most fun with, right? I know it is for me. I can easily recall the toys I got the most fun out of that really...

13 WHAM

National Toy Hall of Fame finalists picked

Rochester, N.Y. — Sand, American Girl Dolls, and the board game Risk will join the National Toy Hall of Fame's collection at The Strong National Museum of Play. The announcement was made Thursday morning. They were chosen from a field of 12 finalists that included Battleship, billiards, Cabbage Patch Kids,...
ROCHESTER, NY
madison

American Girl Dolls join the National Toy Hall of Fame

The Madison original American Girl Dolls was inducted into the National Toy Hall of Fame on Thursday in recognition of its influence on the toy industry. The strategy board game Risk and sand, which the group called perhaps the most universal and oldest toy in the world, were also inducted.
MADISON, WI
allears.net

Does THIS Deserve a Spot in the National Toy Hall of Fame?!

Remember when you were a kid and you asked for a new toy, but your parents would say something like, “we have toys at home.” But let’s be honest…the toys at home just didn’t compare to the shiny new stuff at the store!. Well, it seems even the Toy Hall...
ORLANDO, FL
ComicBook

Toy Hall of Fame Includes Sand in 2021 Inductees, Internet Responds

After 12 finalists were chosen earlier this year, the National Toy Hall of Fame has announced the three inductees in this year's class of hall of famers at The Strong National Museum of Play which includes the educational American Girl Dolls, game-changing board game Risk, and also the "universal plaything".....sand. This surprising addition has had many fans scratching their heads but also largely falling into agreement. As one might expect though, the gags, memes, and jokes in response to sand being chosen have inspired the internet who have, for lack of a better term, taken the ball and run with it. We've collected some of the best below.
LIFESTYLE
Rocky Mount Telegram

Hall of Fame welcomes new inductees

The 17th annual Twin County Hall of Fame Induction Banquet was held Nov. 4 at the Rocky Mount Event Center. The 2021 inductees are Coach Rederick Henderson, Dr. Glenda Lawrence Knight, Delia Wood Perkins. Alva Donald Stallings and Augustus “Gus” Harrison Tulloss. The 2021 posthumous inductees are Alton P. Cobb, Sr., John Oglesby Winston Gravely, Dr. Joseph Willis Parker Jr. and Charles Austin Robbins.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
mountainstatesman.com

Local Sensei among first inductees of Martial Arts Hall of Fame

TAYLOR COUNTY—Martial arts is more than just a sport, it is a way of life, and students who take on the skillset devote hours, weeks, months and years of their time to perfect and grow in their craft. Recently, that hard work paid off for a local martial artist. Sensei...
GRAFTON, WV
littlerocksoiree.com

Arkansas Women's Hall of Fame Adds Inductees, Sets 2022 Date

After postponing in both 2020 and 2021, the Arkansas Women’s Hall of Fame will return to the Statehouse Convention Center on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, to honor women who have made a lasting impact in Arkansas. The event will celebrate the sixth class of hall-of-famers, which includes eight new inductees...
ARKANSAS STATE
nehomemag.com

Meet 2021 New England Design Hall of Fame Inductee Steven Siegel

There’s a little bit of magic in the work Steven Siegel does. How else do you explain a South Shore home’s sixteen-foot-long, second-floor room that seems to float in midair with no visible support? To Siegel, it’s part science and part art, and it’s all in a day’s work for his thirty-year-old Newton, Massachusetts-based structural engineering firm.
NEWTON, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Asian Hall of Fame’s ceremony to honor inductees for their lasting legacy

LOS ANGELES — The annual Asian Hall of Fame ceremony will be held Saturday, November 13 to induct 10 icons for their legacy, philanthropy and inter-racial equity. The annual Asian Hall of Fame ceremony will be held Saturday, November 13, to induct 10 icons for their legacy, philanthropy and inter-racial equity.
LOS ANGELES, CA
