Upcoming shows refresh food and travel genres with multicultural focus

In Season 1 of "From Scratch," actor and activist David Moscow found himself in dangerous situations around the globe as he attempted to forage and hunt for ingredients to replicate one restaurant chef's recipe per episode using the rawest means possible. Season 2 of "From Scratch" just premiered on the FYI Network, and in an exclusive interview with Mashed, Moscow opened up about his life-changing experiences making the series (and having the early support of the late Anthony Bourdain before he passed). In each episode, Moscow sets out to show what it really takes to put food on the table, by going to the very source. The food producers and farmers he encounters on his journeys are experts in their fields, and Moscow takes on the role of what he calls the "the average Joe to go in there and attempt to just do it," adding, "I want to make a show where you actually see what it means to know how to do something, to be an expert."

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO