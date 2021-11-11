CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upcoming shows refresh food and travel genres with multicultural focus

By Chanté Griffin
Current
Current
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Three new series coming to PBS bring new talent and multicultural storytelling to popular lifestyle formats — food and travel programming. Two of the shows debut next summer: The Great American Recipe, a cooking competition that scours different regions of the U.S. in search of the best amateur recipe; and America...

Current

Linda Simensky, head of PBS Kids content, departs for Duolingo

Linda Simensky, head of PBS Kids content, left the network Oct. 1. Simensky became head of animation and scripted content for Duolingo Studios. Television Business International was first to report Simensky’s departure. Duolingo is a publicly traded language-learning company headquartered in Pittsburgh. Simensky will report to Timothy Shey, Duolingo’s VP...
BUSINESS
