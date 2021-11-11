CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Nicole Kidman Looked Ageless at the CMA Awards in an Ab-Revealing Gown

By Alicia Brunker
In Style
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSimple silhouettes, loads of sequins, and romantic florals are some of Nicole Kidman's red carpet signatures. Cutouts and thigh-high slits are not — or rather, they weren't. On Wednesday, Kidman ditched her overtly refined style and went for a high-risk, high-reward moment...

www.instyle.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cosmopolitan

Nicole Kidman looks just like Taylor Swift in new pic, fans say

Nicole Kidman has officially thrown fans with her latest Instagram post, because they can't get over how similar she looks to Taylor Swift. What with that meme of Zoey Deschanel and Katy Perry together doing the rounds, and Reese Witherspoon and her lookalike daughter going viral, celebrities looking like other celebrities is nothing new.
CELEBRITIES
995qyk.com

2021 CMA Awards: Ranking the Worst to Best Red Carpet Looks

Tonight at the 55th annual CMA Awards, the stars showed out on the red carpet for country music’s biggest night. There was a fair share of disasters, as most red carpets have, but there were some great hits tonight! See below who dressed the best and who should’ve taken a second look in the mirror before stepping out the door.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman Transforms Into Lucille Ball In First, Up Close & Personal Look At ‘Being The Ricardos’

The Oscar-winning actress looked just like the iconic ‘I Love Lucy’ star in the debut trailer for the Amazon Prime biopic about the sitcom. Lucy, I’m home! Nicole Kidman gave fans the first in-depth look at her in character as Lucille Ball in the all-new Amazon Prime movie Being The Ricardos in the trailer released on Wednesday November 10. The 54-year-old actress was spot-on for the comedy legend in the new Aaron Sorkin written and directed movie, which she stars in alongside Javier Bardem, who plays Lucille’s husband and co-star Desi Arnaz as well as J.K. Simmons, Clark Gregg, and many more.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Keith Urban
New York Post

Debra Messing fans still mad Nicole Kidman is playing Lucille Ball in biopic

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem are stepping into the roles of Hollywood television legends Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz for Aaron Sorkin’s upcoming biopic “Being the Ricardos.”. However, fans are still mad over the Oscar winners’ castings and how actress Debra Messing isn’t playing the iconic star. Viewers first got...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Nicole Kidman surprises fans with 'crazy gorgeous' 80s look

Nicole Kidman knows how to slay a red carpet and any type of glamorous event, and she did just that over the weekend as she and husband Keith Urban headed out to the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony. For the special occasion, the Hollywood actress...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Nicole Kidman Goes Bold in High-Slit Cutout Dress and Capped Pumps at CMA Awards

Nicole Kidman debuted a sharp look tonight on the red carpet at the 2021 CMA Awards. The “Nine Perfect Strangers” star arrived with husband Keith Urban, wearing a sleek black Saint Laurent dress. The number featured one long sleeve, as well as an asymmetric neckline and sharp side cutout. Kidman’s dress was complete with a daring thigh-high slit and large bow accent. The star finished her look with dangling gold earrings, rings and a thick gold bangle. For footwear, Kidman’s shoes were equally slick. The star wore pointed-toe pumps with thin ankle straps, both crafted from black leather. The style’s triangular silhouette featured...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cma Awards#Ageless#Gold Jewelry#Gown#The Cma Awards
Hello Magazine

Nicole Kidman poses for daring bedroom snaps as she flaunts her abs

Nicole Kidman went all out on Wednesday and she and her husband Keith Urban headed to the 55th Annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee. For the fun night out, the 54-year-old chose an incredible Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello one-shoulder black dress that flashed her abs and featured a very high leg slit.
NASHVILLE, TN
HollywoodLife

Susan Sarandon, 75, Looks Regal In A White Pantsuit At The CMA Awards

Susan Sarandon graced us with her presence at the 2021 CMA Awards. The Oscar winner dazzled in a fierce white pantsuit on the red carpet. Susan Sarandon made a grand entrance on the CMA Awards red carpet. The 75-year-old icon looked gorgeous in a white pantsuit. The jacket portion of the pantsuit featured caped sleeves. She added a pop of color with a bold red purse and red heels!
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vulture

Nicole Kidman Has Some ’Splainin’ to Do in Being the Ricardos Trailer

“I am the biggest asset in the portfolio of the Columbia Broadcasting System,” says Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball in the first trailer for Being the Ricardos, above. Not only that, but she makes bank, does what she loves for a living, and works “side by side with my husband, who is genuinely impressed by me.” It’s all a picture of hypercompetence, both for the character of Ball and for writer-director Aaron Sorkin, whose vision of 1950s Hollywood looks snappy and full of life. “And all I have to do is kill for 36 weeks in a row and then do it again the next year.” Could this be recycled dialogue from an unused Studio 60 script? Kidman sells it either way, even if the trailer mostly just lets us see flashes of her red wig and almost none of her face. Can she pull off Lucy’s rubbery expressiveness?
MOVIES
In Style

Elle Fanning Wore an Ab-Baring Metal Crop Top to the InStyle Awards

Every year, the InStyle Awards yield some pretty iconic red carpet looks. After all, fashion is kind of our thing (not to toot our own horn). And this year was no exception. After a year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the stars seriously brought their A-game — and Elle Fanning was among the celebs that showed out for the star-studded event. The actress hit the carpet in a gold-plated Balmain metal crop top embellished with large, oval-shaped crystals. The metal was melded into twists to resemble a chain and tied around her neck like a halter-top. The ab-baring crop, which was designed by the fashion house's creative director Olivier Rousteing, was backless, held on simply using a thin gold chain.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Nicole Kidman show off abs in sexy dress at the 2021 CMAs

Nicole Kidman went big for Country Music’s Biggest Night. The 54-year-old actress walked the red carpet with husband Keith Urban at the 2021 CMAs, stunning in a black one-sleeve gown. She showed off her abs in the Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello dress, which featured both a midriff cutout and...
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Nicole Kidman Cares for Her Curls With This Under-$40 Hair Oil

We talk a lot about Nicole Kidman's hair, but it's simply never enough. Her hair is glorious and a scene-stealer in and of itself, and unsurprisingly requires plenty of careful maintenance. The natural red-head has donned a number of hairstyles (and even a few color changes) over the years, and she's recently revealed there's one product she uses to keep her hair in its most pristine state.
HAIR CARE
New York Post

Nicole Kidman was terrified to play Lucille Ball after backlash

Nicole Kidman faced backlash after being cast as Lucille Ball in Aaron Sorkin’s biopic “Being The Ricardos.”. And the Oscar-winning actress, 54, has now revealed she was terrified taking on the role of the iconic comedienne, after irate “I Love Lucy” fans argued that Debra Messing would have been a better choice.
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Are Red Carpet Rock Stars at 2021 CMA Awards

Looking for a rock-star couple at the 2021 CMA Awards? We found them! Before the star-studded award show kicked off on Wednesday, Nov. 10, Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman proved once again to be red carpet pros when they posed for photos outside the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Nicole stepped out in a Ysl dress, styled by Julia von Boehm, which showcased both plenty of leg and some impressive abs. She completed her look with ilias LALAoUNIS jewelry. As for her glam, Kate Synnott deserves credit for her makeup while Kylee Heath perfected the hairstyle. In regards to Keith, he deserves a round of applause for showing off his own signature style with a black t-shirt...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy