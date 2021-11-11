CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Three ways to keep people out of your kitchen on Thanksgiving

Star-Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCooking a Thanksgiving dinner can be stressful, especially when...

trib.com

Comments / 0

Related
94.9 WMMQ

Cost Effective Ways To Keep Your House Warm This Winter

Look, Michigan winters can be brutal. We are basically a piece of winter apparel. So, what exactly can you do to make sure your home stays nice and toasty without worrying about that heating bill?. Embrace your inner father and get ready to swat people when they go towards your...
HOME & GARDEN
INFORUM

Ways to keep your mail to yourself this holiday season

RED RIVER VALLEY — It's a familiar story: packages, parcels and envelopes get delivered to houses and apartments — left outside, and nabbed by an unintended recipient. "We still hear (about) them, we still investigate them, we still turn them over to law enforcement," explained Fargo Postmaster Greg Johnson. Johnson...
FARGO, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving Dinner#Cooking#Food Drink
Food Network

6 Ways to Turn Your Favorite Thanksgiving Pie into Cake

If you ever wished Thanksgiving dinner could end with something other than pie, we're here to tell you it can. Our test kitchen chefs have come up with several delectable ways you can take your favorite Thanksgiving pie flavors and transform it into an ultra-comforting and equally delicious cake or cupcake. Whether you like apple, pecan or pumpkin pie best, these spectacular two-in-one desserts are sure to have you and your guests buzzing with excitement. Now the only question is, which one should you try first?!
RECIPES
WQAD

Mr. Thanksgiving needs your help to keep annual community dinner alive

MOLINE, Ill. — Bob Vogelbaugh, better known to the Quad Cities as 'Mr. Thanksgiving,' is seeking donations for this year's Community Thanksgiving Dinner. Mr. Thanksgiving, who turned 80 this year, has been putting on the community event for a half-century. The turkey dinner for those in need is made possible through community donations and feeds thousands each year at SouthPark Mall in Moline.
MOLINE, IL
247moms.com

Thoughtful Ways You Can Be Thankful at Your Thanksgiving Table

Thanksgiving quickly brings to mind thoughts of many wonderful things. Savory turkeys and sweet desserts. Delicious side dishes associated with the holiday over many years. Most people would agree that Thanksgiving is more about food. But we must remember it is all about being thankful! When the family and friends gets together for the special holiday, share a bit of gratitude with each other before the meal begins. There are many ways you can make thanks the focal point of your holiday. To help you get started, check out these ways that you all can celebrate with thankfulness.
RECIPES
kiss951.com

Ways To Save On Your Thanksgiving Grocery Shopping

Have you started your Thanksgiving shopping yet? Experts advise ABC News to do it early because supply chain issues could make finding what you need more challenging and more expensive this year. Here are some ways to get around the headache this year. Trade out the turkey – A whole...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
One Green Planet

8 Ways to Keep Your Cat From Destroying Everything

Is your cat destroying everything in your home? If so, they might need some extra attention on your part. Just like dogs, cats can be crazy and need some special attention to help them to not become destructive and naughty. This post is going to talk about eight ways to...
PETS
Washington Post

Clean out your fridge for Thanksgiving with these 7 recipes

Thanksgiving approaches fast — many of you may have your menus set, your guest list finalized, but how many of you have forgotten this crucial element: making space in your fridge. It’s going to be okay. We’ve got recipes that will help you plan how to make the most room...
RECIPES
Racine County Eye

Best Advice for Keeping Your Kitchen Clean

A clean kitchen is essential for ensuring that your meals are safe to eat. You may also find that it’s the quickest room to get messy in your house, and it can be challenging to keep it tidy. Look below to find the best advice for keeping your kitchen clean.
HOME & GARDEN
The Atlantic

The Atlantic Daily: Five Easy Ways to Reset Your Thanksgiving Menu

For many people, cooking Thanksgiving dinner means reaching for the tried and true. But even the classics can benefit from a refresh sometimes. (Just ask Taylor Swift.) In other words, you have our permission to rotate in a new dish or update your favorites. Below, Atlantic cooks offer personal tips and inspiration. Just be sure to get your plans in order before the holiday rush on grocery stores.
FOOD & DRINKS
Q106.5

Here Are Some Ways To Avoid Screwing Up Your Thanksgiving Turkey…

I'm just going to come right out and be honest with you; cooking is not my strong suit. I can crock-pot like the day is long, but I won't pretend that takes a ton of talent. It's basically a "dump stuff into a pot and set a timer" game. Hard to mess that up, although I'm embarrassed to say I have.
NBC Los Angeles

Do Your Thanksgiving Dinner Out or Take Your Meal Home

Several spots will offer dine-in seating, with pick-up available at some restaurants, too. Deep-fried turkeys, mashed potatoes, holiday pies, and full meals for multiple people are all on the menu, depending on the restaurant you choose. Dining out at a favorite spot, stopping by a pal's place for a Friendsgiving...
SANTA MONICA, CA
news-graphic.com

5 Ways to Keep Your Home Cozy All Winter Long

(StatePoint) According to the Energy Information Administration, heating bills for homes that use natural gas could be significantly higher this winter – perhaps by as much as 50%. Why? Based on recent weather trends, colder temperatures are expected, which not only boosts the energy your home needs to stay warm, but quickly raises the demand for those resources as well. Weatherizing your house to ensure it stays comfortable during the long winter season is a great way to help control possible increased costs on your utility bills. Here are five easy ways to keep your home cozy all winter long.
HOME & GARDEN
Santa Clarita Radio

From Simple To Elegant: 7 Affordable Ways To Improve Your Kitchen

Given the cost of materials and labor, remodeling a kitchen is among the most costly home improvements you can make. However, there are many ways you can redesign your kitchen on a budget. It’s entirely up to you, the homeowner, to bring the price of your kitchen renovation project affordable.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
yoursun.com

Great ways to keep your mind sharp

When you think about exercise, you likely envision using the treadmill or lifting weights. But every bit as important to your long-term health and wellness are activities that keep your mind sharp and your cognitive abilities strong and limber. Here are several things you can do to help keep your...
HEALTH
The Kitchn

Why You Should Keep an Air Purifier in Your Kitchen — Plus the 2 Best Options You Can Buy

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. These days, we’re all thinking a lot more about the quality of the air we breathe. While wearing masks and keeping our social distance minimizes the risk of contaminated air in public, the safeguards we take with the air we breathe in our own living spaces is now getting attention, too.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy