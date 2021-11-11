CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Driver shot on Beltway refuses help from good Samaritan, police say

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38LTPM_0ctYFNXw00

An aggressive driver was shot multiple times Wednesday night on the Beltway near West Airport, and according to police, they turned down a good Samaritan who tried to help.

Police said a witness watched it all unfold. According to them, the driver was shot by someone in a black Mercedes SUV.

Police said the witness tried to help the victim, but the victim threw a beer can at them.

It was unclear what led up to the shooting. Police have not made any arrests in this case.

Comments / 8

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Beltway#Good Samaritan#Mercedes Suv
People

Dancer Found Tracking Device on Her Car — Now Police Say Stalker Killed Her

A young Texas mom who worked as an exotic dancer at Rick's Cabaret in Texas was fatally shot, allegedly by a man who had been stalking and harassing her, say police. On Tuesday, police in Fort Worth responded to a 911 call about an accident on Highway 183 and found a woman shot to death in her car, a spokesman for the Fort Worth Police Department tells PEOPLE in a statement.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox2detroit.com

Cousin finds man, girlfriend murdered inside Hamtramck apartment

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police in Hamtramck are searching for the shooter of a man and his girlfriend who were found shot to death by a family member earlier this week. Hamtramck Police are remaining tight-lipped on the double murder but the family of Khalileo Anderson talked with FOX 2's Hilary Golston about the heartbreaking moment they learned he was murdered.
HAMTRAMCK, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Click2Houston.com

WANTED: Houston man accused of shooting his pregnant girlfriend to death

HOUSTON – Houston police need the public’s assistance getting a murder suspect off the streets. The criminal allegedly abducted his pregnant girlfriend before fatally shooting her in the head. Kwanmaine Travion Boyd, 25, is wanted for capital murder in the shooting death of Cavanna Smith, 25. Investigators determined Smith was...
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
96K+
Followers
10K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy