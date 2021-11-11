Driver shot on Beltway refuses help from good Samaritan, police say

An aggressive driver was shot multiple times Wednesday night on the Beltway near West Airport, and according to police, they turned down a good Samaritan who tried to help.

Police said a witness watched it all unfold. According to them, the driver was shot by someone in a black Mercedes SUV.

Police said the witness tried to help the victim, but the victim threw a beer can at them.

It was unclear what led up to the shooting. Police have not made any arrests in this case.