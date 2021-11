This week sees -- finally! -- the release of Clifford the Big Red Dog. Filmmaker Walt Becker's adaptation of the beloved children's book character has been delayed as a result of the covid-19 pandemic -- and while that's true of virtually every movie scheduled for a release in 2020 and 2021, there's a little hitch with Clifford, in that the lead actor was a pre-teen when it was shot. Not so much anymore, and by the time a potential sequel can be shot and released, she would be 15 or 16 years old. That's likely to impact the nature of any sequel that could come along.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO