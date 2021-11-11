CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Happy, KY

Happy birthday Lenny Williams! WHO? Ten things you didn't know about Leonardo DiCaprio

By Bang Showbiz
hazard-herald.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeonardo DiCaprio is one of Hollywood's biggest stars, beloved by film fans for his...

www.hazard-herald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vogue Magazine

5 Things You Didn’t Know About Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie has been a fixture on the Hollywood scene for decades, and while almost everyone knows about her storied career (in films from Tomb Raider to Maleficent and Eternals), her long history of humanitarian work, and her brood of six now-young adult children who like to shop her closet, there’s still plenty more to learn about the screen icon. Below, find five things you probably (definitely?) didn’t know about Jolie.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Allison Miller

Allison Miller has a common name, but she has an uncommon face (in that you know you recognize her immediately). The lovely actress has spent much of her life in front of a camera working away, and that’s a good thing when you’re in her line of work. She’s a working actress who always seems to have a job, and she’s currently starring as everyone’s favorite character on “A Million Little Things,” on the ABC Network. She may play Maggie Bloom on television by day, but by night she’s so many other things – not just an actress. It’s time for the world to get to know Allison Miller for all she is and all she does rather than just for the characters she plays so well.
THEATER & DANCE
TVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jordan Rodrigues

He may be young, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have a lifetime of good work behind him. Jordan Rodrigues is not someone who has to introduce himself when he walks into a room. The world knows who he is and what he has to bring to the table. The young actor has been giving it his all since he was only a child, and he’s continued to thrive in his career. While so many young childhood actors grow up and find their lives in turmoil, this is one child actor who is finding that he can do what he wants, when he wants, and how he wants when it pertains to the roles he’s taking. Here’s everything you need to know.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Happy, KY
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
TVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Paris Winningham

When he decided he’d audition for a chance to sing for the judges on “The Voice,” we imagine that Paris Winningham thought he might have a chance. We also imagine that he was likely shocked when he realized he’d made it to the blind auditions. We imagine he was even more shocked when he was chosen from the blind auditions and asked to move on in the competition. We have no doubt he knows he’s good – because he is good – but we imagine it was all shocking to him nonetheless. Now that he’s well on his way to becoming a star, we thought we’d get to know him better.
MUSIC
TVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Catherine McDonnell

The name Catherine McDonnell might not sound overly familiar to you, but her husband’s name might sound a little more familiar. She is the wife of an NBA superstar player. His name is Pau Gasol. He played basketball professionally for more than a decade, and he was part of the LA Lakers team long enough to earn two titles while playing with the late, great Kobe Bryant. He’s an Olympic player – as is his famous brother Marc – but he did not play with the US (who won). His wife is Catherine McDonnell, or Cat Gasol, and his fans and hers want to know more about her.
RELATIONSHIPS
Vogue Magazine

5 Things You Didn’t Know About Sarah Jessica Parker

You might think you know the woman who effortlessly embodied Carrie Bradshaw on Sex and the City, but…you’d be wrong! There’s still plenty more to learn about Sarah Jessica Parker, our December cover star—so before And Just Like That drops next month, make sure to study up. 1. She’s got...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Lenny Williams
TVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know About Veronica Burgess

Veronica Burgess is an actor who has been in the business for just over a decade. She can be seen in popular network TV shows such as Lucifer (Netflix) and Shameless (Showtime), as well as multiple feature films alongside talents like Bruce Dern and AnnaLynne McCord. Growing up in Southern California, Veronica started performing at a young age via dance and school theater productions. Veronica’s parents always encouraged her art education, and they remain her biggest supporters in her career today. Her other big supporters are her husband, actor, Ronnie Gene Blevins, and her 5-year-old son, Leonardo. Veronica loves traveling and anything that involves being outdoors and physically challenging herself. She is usually open to trying anything at least once and believes life is all about experiences and quality time shared with the people you love the most. Below are ten things you probably don’t know about actor Veronica Burgess.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Telegraph

21 things you probably didn't know about Anna Wintour

Anna Wintour, American Vogue editrix and the most powerful woman in media, is never far from the public spotlight. She has become synonymous with her signature bob, sunglasses and effortless style. But how much do you actually know about fashion's queen bee? Well, perhaps there is more to her than...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Happy Birthday#Romeo And Juliet#Titanic#Success
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Us Weekly

Adele’s Ex-Husband Simon Konecki and Son Angelo Attend ‘One Night Only’ Concert Special Taping

Biggest fans! Adele’s ex-husband, Simon Konecki, and their son, Angelo, were in attendance during her CBS special taping earlier this month, Us Weekly can confirm. The “Easy on Me” singer, 33, performed songs off her upcoming record, 30, on Sunday, October 24, at the Griffith Observatory as part of her Adele One Night Only special set to air on the network next month.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Adele Sparks Marriage Speculation With Mystery Ring Amid Rich Paul Romance — Photos

Oh, hello: Adele was spotted with a band on her wedding finger, sparking speculation that she may be engaged. Adele’s highly-anticipated divorce album 30 has not arrived yet, but the 33-year-old Grammy winner is now sparking marriage speculation. Amid her relationship with Rich Paul, the “Hello” singer was photographed with a band on her wedding finger as she departed a studio in west London on Friday, Nov. 5, as seen in the photos HERE. HollywoodLife has reached out to Adele’s rep for comment.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Sandra Bullock Is Back in Another Netflix Blockbuster! All About The Unforgivable, Including a Few Spoilers!

Following the success of Bird Box, Sandra Bullock is back with what’s sure to be another Netflix blockbuster. The Unforgivable had a long journey to American screens: The film was first developed in 2010 with Angelina Jolie in mind for the leading role of Ruth. It took nearly a decade, however, to get it off the ground, and in 2019, Bullock attached herself to star alongside Viola Davis. Filming started in February 2020, but was then further delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy