Happy birthday Lenny Williams! WHO? Ten things you didn't know about Leonardo DiCaprio

He may be young, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have a lifetime of good work behind him. Jordan Rodrigues is not someone who has to introduce himself when he walks into a room. The world knows who he is and what he has to bring to the table. The young actor has been giving it his all since he was only a child, and he’s continued to thrive in his career. While so many young childhood actors grow up and find their lives in turmoil, this is one child actor who is finding that he can do what he wants, when he wants, and how he wants when it pertains to the roles he’s taking. Here’s everything you need to know.

