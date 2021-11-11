Happy birthday Lenny Williams! WHO? Ten things you didn't know about Leonardo DiCaprio

Veronica Burgess is an actor who has been in the business for just over a decade. She can be seen in popular network TV shows such as Lucifer (Netflix) and Shameless (Showtime), as well as multiple feature films alongside talents like Bruce Dern and AnnaLynne McCord. Growing up in Southern California, Veronica started performing at a young age via dance and school theater productions. Veronica’s parents always encouraged her art education, and they remain her biggest supporters in her career today. Her other big supporters are her husband, actor, Ronnie Gene Blevins, and her 5-year-old son, Leonardo. Veronica loves traveling and anything that involves being outdoors and physically challenging herself. She is usually open to trying anything at least once and believes life is all about experiences and quality time shared with the people you love the most. Below are ten things you probably don’t know about actor Veronica Burgess.
Comments / 0