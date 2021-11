The Cincinnati Bengals put up 31 points last week against the New York Jets, and it still wasn’t enough to come away with a win. Easily the upset of the week, the Bengals are going to need to retool for a Browns defense that is significantly better than the one they faced in New York this past Sunday. However, don’t tell Joe Burrow that he’ll have Myles Garrett forcing his will on their offensive line.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO