CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Judge OKs $626 million settlement in Flint water litigation

By The Associated Press
WLNS
WLNS
 5 days ago

DETROIT (AP) — A judge on Wednesday approved a $626 million deal to settle lawsuits filed by Flint residents who found their tap water contaminated by lead following disastrous decisions to switch the city’s water source and a failure to swiftly acknowledge the problem.

Most of the money — $600 million — is coming from the state of Michigan, which was accused of repeatedly overlooking the risks of using the Flint River without properly treating the water.

“The settlement reached here is a remarkable achievement for many reasons, not the least of which is that it sets forth a comprehensive compensation program and timeline that is consistent for every qualifying participant,” U.S. District Judge Judith Levy said in a 178-page opinion.

Attorneys are seeking as much as $200 million in legal fees from the overall settlement. Levy left that issue for another day.

The deal makes money available to Flint children who were exposed to the water, adults who can show an injury, certain business owners and anyone who paid water bills. About 80% of what’s left after legal fees is earmarked for children.

“This is a historic and momentous day for the residents of Flint, who will finally begin to see justice served,” said Ted Leopold, one of the lead attorneys in the litigation.

Corey Stern, another key lawyer in the case, said he represented “many brave kids who did not deserve the tragedy put on them.”

In a money-saving move, Flint managers appointed by then-Gov. Rick Snyder and regulators in his administration allowed the city to use the Flint River in 2014-15 while another pipeline was being built from Lake Huron. But the river water wasn’t treated to reduce corrosion. Lead in old pipes broke off and flowed to homes as a result.

There is no safe level of lead. It can harm a child’s brain development and cause attention and behavior problems.

Flint switched back to a Detroit regional water agency in fall 2015 after Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha publicly reported elevated lead levels in children.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fFGlF_0ctYEjo100
    FILE – In this Jan. 21, 2015 file photo, LeeAnne Walters of Flint, Mich., shows water samples from her home from January 21, 2015 and January 15, 2015 after city and state officials spoke during a forum discussing growing health concerns being raised by Flint residents at the Flint City Hall dome. A judge on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, approved a $626 million settlement for Flint residents and others who were exposed to lead-contaminated water. (Ryan Garza/Detroit Free Press via AP, File)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23cFhG_0ctYEjo100
    FILE – In this March 21, 2016 file photo, the Flint Water Plant water tower is seen in Flint, Mich. A judge on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, approved a $626 million settlement for Flint residents and others who were exposed to lead-contaminated water. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yw6b9_0ctYEjo100
    FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2016, file photo, water analysis test kits for Flint, Mich., residents to pick up for lead testing in their drinking water are set out on a table at Flint, Mich., Fire Department Station No. 1 as members of the U.S. Army National Guard 125th Infantry Battalion wait to help residents. A judge on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, approved a $626 million settlement for Flint residents and others who were exposed to lead-contaminated water. (Ryan Garza/Detroit Free Press via AP, File)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BSzP9_0ctYEjo100
    Katia Kenney, 18 of Flint, Mich., volunteers as she loads cases of water into vehicles as non-profit Pack Your Back distributes more than 37,000 bottles of water on Monday, April 22, 2019, at Dort Federal Event Center in Flint, Mich. A judge on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, approved a $626 million settlement for Flint residents and others who were exposed to lead-contaminated water. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP, File)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F3eNF_0ctYEjo100
    FILE – This Jan. 26, 2016, file photo, shows the Flint River in Flint, Mich. A judge on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, approved a $626 million settlement for Flint residents and others who were exposed to lead-contaminated water. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

Some critics said the disaster in the predominantly Black city was an example of environmental racism.

Flint is paying $20 million toward the settlement, while McLaren Health is paying $5 million and an engineering firm, Rowe Professional Services, is paying $1.25 million. Lawsuits still are pending against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, McLaren and other engineering firms.

The deal was announced in August 2020 by Attorney General Dana Nessel and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, both Democrats, who were elected in 2018 while the litigation was in state and federal courts.

The judge said it was “remarkable” that more than half of Flint’s 81,000 residents have signed up for a share of the settlement. It’s not clear just how much each child will receive. A claims process is next with families required to show records, such as blood tests or neurological results, and other evidence of injury.

Flint resident Melissa Mays, a 43-year-old social worker, said her three sons have had medical problems and learning challenges due to lead.

“Hopefully it’ll be enough to help kids with tutors and getting the medical care they need to help them recover from this,” Mays said. “A lot of this isn’t covered by insurance. These additional needs, they cost money.”

She considers the settlement a “win.”

“We’ve made history,” Mays said, “and hopefully it sets a precedent to maybe don’t poison people. It costs more in the long run.”

The Flint saga isn’t over. Nine people, including Snyder, have been charged with crimes. They’ve pleaded not guilty and their cases are pending.

The state last week agreed to pay $300,000 to the former head of the drinking water division. An arbitrator said Liane Shekter Smith was wrongly fired for what happened in Flint.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WLNS

Genesee County dropping school mask order on Dec. 22

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A mandatory mask order in Genesee County schools will be lifted on Dec. 22, the health department said Monday. The department strongly recommends that students still wear masks, but the policy will be up to school officials, said Dr. Pamela Hackert, the county medical director. Hackert said the county mask order […]
FLINT, MI
WLNS

What $1T federal infrastructure law means for Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The pending $1 trillion federal infrastructure spending law includes billions of dollars for Michigan, including to fix roads, replace lead water pipes, and expand access to high-speed internet and electric vehicle charging stations. Members of Congress expect the historic level of funding to start reaching the state by spring. The aid […]
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Flint, MI
Flint, MI
Government
WLNS

Michigan adds 21,034 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The State of Michigan has confirmed 21,034 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday. The state is now averaging 7,011 cases per day. 95 deaths were also found, 27 of which were located in a vital records review. Ingham County has seen 29,925 total cases with 460 total deaths. Eaton County has seen […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Skubick: Lansing business group pushes back against vaccine mandate

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – When President Joe Biden comes to Detroit on Wednesday to tout his new Infrastructure package, he may get an earful from some businesses that strongly oppose the president’s mandatory vaccine program for companies with over 100 employees. The Lansing chamber of commerce has joined with 22 other business groups to fight […]
LANSING, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Rick Snyder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flint Water#Contaminated Water#Flint River#Ap
WLNS

Eligible Michiganders to get additional help for groceries

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Michigan families eligible for food assistance benefits will get an additional monthly payment in November to make groceries more affordable in time for the holidays. “My top priority every day is making life easier for Michigan families, and that is especially true as we enter the holiday season,” […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

WLNS

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
522K+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy