Attorney For Travis Scott Issues First Statement; Condemns Finger Pointing

By bignoah256
 5 days ago

The attorney representing Travis Scott in the aftermath of the Astroworld tragedy issues his first statement and wants the “finger-pointing” to end immediately to focus on more on solutions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yBRcK_0ctYEeOO00
Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

It’s been almost a week since the tragic accident that occurred during Travis Scott’s Astroworld performance last weekend. The festival turned into a mass causality event with 8 people losing their lives and dozens more being hospitalized. Right now, the main focus has been investigating to see how this could even happen and supporting the families who have been impacted by the horrific accident.

While police have given updates on the progress, they seem to keep sneaking in small information that points the finger at Travis being responsible for this whole thing. Today, the lawyer representing the rapper, Edwin F. McPherson, issued his first statement to Rolling Stone regarding the incident and came out swinging with facts.

“There has been multiple finger-pointing, much of which has been by city officials, who have sent inconsistent messages and have backtracked from original statements,” McPherson told Rolling Stone. “Houston Police Chief Troy Finner was quoted in the New York Times as saying ‘You cannot just close when you got 50,000 and over 50,000 individuals. We have to worry about rioting, riots, when you have a group that’s that young.’ Yet, just a short time later, Chief Finner states the responsibility to stop the show falls on Travis.”

In his statement, he also went on to mention the 56-page operational plan which was obtained by CNN earlier in the week. The plan clearly stated the executive producer and festival organizer are the only two people with authority to stop the show and neither is a part of Travis’ team.

He also points out that there was not a contingency plan in place for a surging crowd despite three people being hospitalized after being trampled during the 2019 Astroworld festival. At the end of the day, McPherson just wants everyone involved to stick to the facts and take responsibility, and move forward with helping to get answers.

New York City, NY
