Outside of Nashville, country music has often carried a flurry of connotations that transcend the music itself. Rarely do music listeners carry any underlying vendetta against banjos, folk harmonies, or baritone odes to Ford F150s — most often, listeners, especially Black listeners, are associating the entrenched racism within the country music industry with the genre itself. Since its origin, the country music industry has worked to systematically exclude and dismiss Black country artists from participating in country music; the 2021 Country Music Awards and the Country Music Association (CMA) are living continuations of that tradition.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO