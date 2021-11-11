Teen survived DUI crash before being killed in another 2 years later, Texas cops say

CHICAGO (CBS) – An Illinois state trooper is injured after being struck by another vehicle while investigating a crash early Sunday morning, according to authorities. Police said around 1:25 a.m., the trooper was investigating a crash on Interstate 55 southbound near milepost 260 in Will County. While in his squad car, a 2017 black Acura crashed head on into the trooper’s squad car. The trooper was transported to a local area hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the Acura, Liem T. Nguyen, 36, from Joliet, IL, was charged with violation of Scott’s Law — slowing down and moving over when approaching an emergency vehicle, or vehicle with hazard lights activated, and driving under the influence. Drivers who violate Scott’s Law can face fines no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense. If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years. So far this year, there have been 21 ISP squad cars struck in relation to Scott’s Law and 13 Troopers who sustained injuries from Scott’s Law-related crashes.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO